There's big news from Pioneer at IFA, where the company will launch its first range of TV soundbars. There are three models in the line-up: the SBX-N300 (£170); SBX-N500 (£250); and the flagship SBX-N700 (above, £350).
All three models are equipped with DLNA, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth for wireless streaming from compatible devices to the soundbar. The 'N500 and 'N700 get the added bonus of Miracast, which uses Wi-Fi Direct technology to mirror the content of your mobile device on a TV screen through the HDMI output of the soundbar.
Pioneer has also added its Sound Retriever technology to the range to improve audio quality. In addition, the SBX-N700 and SBX-N500 can act as a Bluetooth transmitter (as well as receiver) to connect to other enabled devices such as Bluetooth speakers.
The two cheaper models have integrated twin subwoofers, while the SBX-N700 comes with a separate wireless subwoofer.
Inputs on the SBX-300 (above) are two optical, one coaxial and one analogue. The SBX-N700 and SBX-N500 get HDMI, two optical inputs, a stereo mini-jack and USB. All three soundbars can be controleed using the Pioneer ControlApp for iOS or an Android app.
