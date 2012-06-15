Orbitsound has launched the T9 soundbar, subwoofer and iPod dock system, the little brother to the Orbitsound T12

The T9 uses the company's "spatial sound technology", which aims to eliminate sound sweetspots and deliver a room-filling sound.

Smaller than the T12, the new T9 soundbar is 30cm in length and has 2 x 2.5in mid/high drivers, 1 x 1in tweeter and 2 x 1in "midrange spatial generators".

The soundbar has an integrated iPod/iPhone dock, plus digital optical input, auxiliary input and video out.

Available in black or white, the Orbitsound T9 is due out in mid-July priced at £200.

