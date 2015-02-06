Earlier this year we saw the new Audi Q7 with B&O 3D sound system and B&O has previously teamed-up with Aston Martin and now the company has revealed "the most successful model to come from BMW and Bang & Olufsen's long partnership".

The numbers certainly sound impressive, with 16 speakers (seven tweeters, seven midrange drivers and two subwoofers), 1200 watts of power (including 500w for the two subs) and 5.1 surround sound with the necessary DSP for all those speakers.

B&O says the 'high-end surround sound system' will adjust its performance to allow for external and internal noise, using an on-board microphone as part of its Vehicle Noise Compensation (VNC) technology.

The drivers themselves claim 180-degree dispersion (B&O's patented Acoustic Lens Technology) and the aluminium grilles incorporate its Floating Frame design and integrated LED lighting in an effort to enhance the internal aesthetic.

There are a couple of sound modes, with Studio Mode aiming to deliver music as the artist intended, or the option to disregard your favourite artist's feelings and try Expanded Mode, which unsurprisingly aims to deliver a wider, car-filling sound.

