Just 1500 copies are available, and the box includes four LPs pressed in 200g black and white vinyl on the famous EMI 1400 press in Hayes, Middlesex, and two CDs.

Also included are two Blu-rays: Live in Modena was recorded in the Opera House were Pavarotti sang as a boy, and has soundtracks in DTS-HD 5.1 and PCM stereo direct from the original master, while the second disc was recorded in Barcelona in 1989, and has a PCM stereo soundtrack, again from the master tape.

You also get a 56-page hand-bound book and an art print by Norman Perryman, and the whole collection is packaged in a silk-lined box complete with a pair of white gloves for handling the contents.

The Ultimate Pavarotti Collection is available for £299.99 plus shipping from a dedicated Monitor Audio website, and next up from the company is Elvis – Shades of Blue.

This will include four blue vinyl discs, remastered at Abbey Road, two full-length DVDs – The Last 24 Hours and The Missing Years –, a 48-page book and four art prints. The box will be finished in 'Royal Blue Suede Luxe' – what else?



