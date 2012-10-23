Introduced earlier this year at the High End 2012 exhibition in Munich, Marantz has announced that its new all-in-one docking station, the Marantz Consolette, will go on sale in the UK from November at £900

Taking its name from the original 'Audio Consolette' that launched the Marantz brand 60 years ago, the new model comes replete with a series of cutting-edge features, a retro-inspired design and the latest acoustic technologies.

Inside, the Consolette's Balanced Mode Radiators (BMR) help deliver a wide stereo image with 180 degree sound dispersion. They are accompanied by two 11cm woofers.

Marantz Brand Ambassador Ken Ishiwata developed the amplification, which consists of six amps: two (in BTL mode) to drive each woofer, and one fro each BMR.

The new model can be controlled by any Apple iOS and Android device as well as offering USB input and line audio connections.

In terms of streaming capability, the unit has AirPlay compatibility and will also be able to stream any kind of network stored music, meaning users will be able to listen to music from their PC, NAS and Android devices.

The Marantz Consolette comes in either silver black or silver white colour configurations and retails for £900.

