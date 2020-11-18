Loewe TVs and speaker systems are now available at The Good Guys in Australia

Earlier in the year, German designer AV brand Loewe announced that it would be expanding its Australian availability due to the company's local distributor, Indi Imports, teaming up with The Good Guys.

While it was previously available only through specialist outlets, the company has announced that, from today, its products will be available from the major retailer across the country.

The Good Guys Australia is now officially stocking Loewe's Bild range of TVs, as well as its Klang home audio speakers – you can check out the full Loewe range directly here.

Loewe has been manufacturing and innovating in the AV space since 1923, with its more recent TVs and speakers offering unique and novel designs, as well as promising durability, precision engineering, regular software updates, and economical energy consumption.

Here's a few of the models now on offer from The Good Guys.

Loewe Bild 9 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV | AU$19,999 The top-of-the-line TV in Loewe's Bild range - the 65-inch Bild 9 – offers a 4K, slim OLED panel with Dolby Vision and HDR10 capabilities, along with 1000GB of storage for recorded content and a 120W integrated soundbar. But perhaps most striking of all is its elegant floor stand, seen here in a gold finish but also available in graphite black.

Loewe Bild 5 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV | AU$8899 Like the Bild 9 above, the Bild 5 offers another distinct design with its oak tripod stand supporting the 55-inch 4K, slim OLED TV. It features an integrated 80W soundbar system, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and 1000GB of storage space. The 55-inch model is also available with a black wooden stand, or for AU$11,499 you can upgrade to a 65-inch version.