Linn has launched an official iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch app for its Linn DS music systems.

The Kinsky app is free to download from Apple's App Store and allows you to wirelessly control a Linn DS music system.

Also included with the app are radio 'plug-ins' from the BBC, Shoutcast and WFMU, each giving access to live and on-demand radio content.

The Linn Kinsky app will work alongside the recently launched KinskyDesktop software, which allows you to play music from a PC or Mac. It's compatible with iTunes, too.

For more information on the app or desktop software, and to download the software, head over to the Linn website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.