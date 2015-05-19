LG has today announced two new additions to its G4 range - the G4c and G4 Stylus. The G4c is a more compact version of the G4, with a 5in full HD display, 1.2GHz quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard memory and a microSD slot for expansion, 2540mAh battery, 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera.

The G4 Stylus has a 5.7in screen, making it more of a phablet. As the name suggests, it comes with a stylus to assist with navigation and text input, and will be offered in LTE and 3G variants.

The LTE version features a 13MP rear-camera with laser autofocus and 5MP front camera, 1.2GHz quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of expandable memory. It also comes with a 3000mAh removable battery.

The 3G version has the same specs, but instead comes with a 1.4GHz octa-core processor and 8MP rear-camera without laser autofocus. Both the LTE and 3G versions of the G4 Stylus will be available in metallic silver or floral white, while the LTE-only G4c comes in metallic gray, ceramic white or shiny gold finishes.

Exclusive LG features, such as Gesture Shot, Glance View and Knock Code, will appear on both phones.

LG says both models will launch in “key strategic markets” in the next few weeks. Prices and carrier availability are to be confirmed.

Though the G4 Stylus is larger than the G4, in terms of spec, neither phone will quite match the original G4, which features a quad HD 2K screen, high-resolution audio support and a 16MP camera with f/1.8 lens.

