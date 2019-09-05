JBL's new Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker is a seriously colourful character

Would sir or madam care for a light show to go with their portable wireless speaker? Well, that's exactly what the new JBL Pulse 4 offers.

The speaker is wrapped in LEDs, which allows it to glow a wide range of colours and perform its very own light dance to accompany your music. You can tweak the colours and visual effects using JBL's Connect app.

But that's not the only trick up its sleeve. You can even colour-match the Pulse 4's LEDs using your smartphone's camera.

If one display of colour isn't enough, you can combine a couple of Pulse 4s and use them as a stereo pair. You can sync to other Pulse 4 speakers by shaking your speaker in their vicinity.

There's also the option of using JBL's PartyBoost feature, which allows you join forces with up to 100 other JBL speakers, just as long as they support the feature too.

Battery life (it charges via USB-C) comes in at 12 hours, which should be more than enough to keep the party going, while the IPX7 rating means it will survive any major splashes.

The new JBL Pulse 4 is available in either white or black for £199/€229/$229 and should hit stores at the end of September.

