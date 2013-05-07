First seen at CES in January, the JBL OnBeat Rumble dock with Apple Lightning connector goes on sale in the UK from May 13th at £260.

The JBL OnBeat Rumble wireless speaker works with any smartphone, tablet or computer with Bluetooth on board and features Harman's TrueStream tech for enhanced audio performance.

It will also charge and play the latest generation of Apple products that use the Lightning connector via the dock. So that's the latest iPhone 5, iPad mini, iPad 4, iPod touch and iPod nano.

The OnBeat Rumble uses JBL's proprietary SlipStream port technology, combined with a 11.4cm downward-firing subwoofer, to deliver "pounding bass with low distortion", the company claims.

And it works with the free JBL MusicFlow app, which allows the user to edit playlists and adjust the EQ settings.

You'll be able to buy the JBL OnBeat Rumble from the JBL website and Amazon UK next week.

By Andy Clough

