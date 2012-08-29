Logitech has added seven new products to its Logitech UE of portable audio products, with new Bluetooth speakers, an internet radio and new headphones.

Announced at IFA 2012, the range is led by the Logitech UE Boombox (below), a Bluetooth portable speaker with eight custom-made drivers and a rechargeable battery that's good for six hours. The Logitech UE Boombox will set you back £199.

This is joined by the smaller UE Mobile Boombox (above, right), which promises a longer 10-hour battery life, the same Bluetooth connectivity and the ability to double as a speaker for voice or video calls.

Designed to be hard-wearing for taking on the move, the Logitech UE Mobile Boombox will cost £80.

Next in line is the Logitech UE Smart Radio, an internet radio that can also access online music services and your own music stored on your PC or Mac.

It sports a colour screen for browsing your tunes and can be controlled by the Logitech UE Smart Radio Controller app for iPhone, iPad and Android. A six-hour recharageable battery makes it portable, too. The Logitech UE Smart Radio will sell for £149.

Logitech also announced four new pairs of headphones. Leading the line are the Logitech UE 900 noise-isolating earphones, with four-armature speakers and a three-way crossover design.

A detachable cable give you the option of an in-line mic and there's the usual selection of silicon and Comply Foam tips. The Logitech UE 900 will be available for a suggested retail price of £329.

The Logitech UE 9000 headphones (above) meanwhile are Bluetooth and wireless but also include an optional cable should you want to go wired or run out of power – plus, they fold flat when you’re on the go.

They include active noise-cancelling technology and have a discreet remote for changing tracks and the volume or answering calls. The Logitech UE 9000 Headphones will be available for a suggested retail price of £299.00.

The Logitech UE 6000 headphones (above) are designed for taking on the move and using with friends, folding up for portability and coming with an audio splitter for connecting multiple pairs of headphones.

An on-ear design, they have active noise cancelling technology too. The Logitech UE 6000 Headphones will be available for a suggested retail price of £169.

Lastly, the Logitech UE 4000 headphones have an on-cord mic and controls that let you answer calls, change tracks and adjust volume and a similar on-ear design. The Logitech UE 4000 headphones will be available for £80.

All of these new product are expected to be available in Europe from the beginning of September.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook