How to watch the Apple March Event today: live stream the new iPhone launch

Apple Peek Performance event has now ended. Sure enough, a new iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 (2022) were announced, as well as a new Mac Studio desktop computer and intriguing Studio Monitor.

Our original story is below...

It's March, so that means... Apple event? Yes indeed. Apple is getting back into a rhythm of four events per year for 2022, with the return of a March event... today! This one's called 'Peek Performance' and we're expecting to see a new iPhone SE, new iPad Air, new Macs, and perhaps even the odd surprise from Cupertino.

Naturally, you'll find hot-off-the-press news from the event on whathifi.com as it breaks, but if you're eager to see the announcements (and Apple's slick presenting) for yourself, you can watch the Apple Event live courtesy of a live stream directly from Apple Park.

The use of "peek" instead of "peak" of course set tongues wagging, with that spelling perhaps suggesting Apple could be about to give us a sneaky look of a product for the future, alongside the expected updates to more familiar hardware mentioned above. Could it be an AR/VR headset to advance Apple's entry into the metaverse? The much-rumoured Apple car? A fully functioning Apple TV? The reported new streaming music service? We shall see.

Previous Apple March events have seen the launch of the original iPhone SE, updated Apple TV boxes, new iPads and Apple TV+ – so today's has a lot to live up to. Roll on kick-off time for the full reveal for 2022. So, when is that? And how can you tune in live?

Apple March event start time

The Apple Event is set to get started today (8th March) in Cupertino at 10am PST. These things typically last around 90 minutes, though this one could push the two-hour mark if, as expected, Apple has a lot to get through.

See below for a list of Apple event start times around the globe.

Cupertino, California: 10am PST

10am PST New York, New York: 1pm ET

1pm ET Halifax, Canada: 2pm AST

2pm AST London, United Kingdom: 6pm BST

6pm BST Berlin, Germany: 7pm CEST

7pm CEST Delhi, India: 10:30pm IST

10:30pm IST Sydney, Australia: 5am AEDT

How to watch the Apple Event March 2022

Luckily, compared to times gone by, Tim Cook and co. now make it nice and easy for everyone to watch the event live.

You can simply tune in to the Apple Event via the live stream on the Apple website or using the Apple TV app.

You can also watch the Apple Event via Apple's YouTube channel, which you can do on this page below. You can click on "Set Reminder" to get two alerts about the broadcast, too: one thirty minutes before the broadcast and another when the stream begins.

Apple Event live stream

We will of course be following closely and bringing you all the news as it happens, as well as our first impressions of all the new launches straight after the event.

Want to find out what new products are likely to be in store before the event? We have rumour round-ups for your perusal below...

