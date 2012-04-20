Trending

EXCLUSIVE: Yamaha launches first 2012 AV receivers

Three new AV receivers set the ball rolling for Yamaha, with AirPlay, 4k support and more

Yamaha has launched three new AV receivers for 2012, with key features including AirPlay, 4k2K support, WiFi and of course quality sound.

The V73 range starts features the entry-level RX-V373, £250, the network-enabled RX-V473, £340, and the 7.1-channel RX-V573, £440.

As well being the first Yamaha AVR products with AirPlay, there's also DLNA, Yamaha's own MusicPlay streaming app, which allows you to stream from any smartphone, and a new AV Controller app for smartphones and tablets (Android and Apple).

Elsewhere a new ECO mode promises 20% reduced power with minimal loss of audio quality, while Yamaha's YPAO sound optimization feature has also been improved and there's support for 4k2k content.

The entry-level Yamaha RX-V373 (above) is a 5.1-channel AV receiver, claiming 100w of power per channel. There's support for all HD audio format decoding, 4k video pass-through and 4 HDMI in and 1 out.

There's a front panel digital USB connection for iPod and iPhone, FM/AM radio, low standby power consumption of 0.3w and the new ECO mode. The Yamaha RX-V373 is due out later this month and costs £250.

The step-up model, the Yamaha RX-V473 (above), is the first 2012 Yamaha AV receiver with network capabilities, as well as all the features in the entry-level model.

Network support brings AirPlay, DLNA, vTuner internet radio and compatability with the new AV Controller app.

Power is increased to a claimed 115w per channel - it's still a 5.1-channel amp - and the front panel digital USB connection officially supports iPad on this model as well as iPod and iPhone.

The Yamaha RX-V473, which has sockets for banana plugs on all the speaker terminals (see above), unlike the entry model, is due out in May at a price of £340.

The top model in the 2012 range for now is the RX-V573, which takes the leap to 7.1 channels of sound, each offerering the same 115w of power.

The extra channels can also be used to drive a 'Zone B' 2-channel set-up in a second room, working distinctly from the 5.1-channel set-up. Assignable amplifiers also allow for bi-amping.

4k pass-through support is still here, as are 4 HDMI inputs and 1 output, the YPAO sound optimization and ECO mode, plus all the network features including AirPlay.

The Yamaha RX-V573 is due out in May/June for £440.

We will be bringing you more exclusive news on the Yamaha 2012 product line-up as we get it, plus the first reviews.

