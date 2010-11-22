Trending

Chord Company upgrades its Active HDMI cable with ARC and Ethernet

New Active SilverPlus cable is High Speed certified, has audio-optimised Audio Return connection and Ethernet capability

The new version, which is officially called Chord HDMI Active High Speed with Ethernet (phew!), is fully certified as High Speed in all lengths – and it's available in runs of up to 15m.

As well as the new certification, it has an audio-optimised Audio Return Channel provision, Ethernet capability and an updated version of the in-line high-frequency filter used in the original Active HDMI. This is designed to remove HF interference, and thus give the best possible picture and sound.

Other changes include heavier-gauge silver-plated conductors, a third foil layer for better shielding, and die-cast plugs with heavy gold-plating, for better fit and connectivity.

The new cable is available in lengths of 1m, 2m, 3m, 5m, 8m, 10m and 15m. Prices start from £95.

