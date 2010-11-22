The new version, which is officially called Chord HDMI Active High Speed with Ethernet (phew!), is fully certified as High Speed in all lengths – and it's available in runs of up to 15m.

As well as the new certification, it has an audio-optimised Audio Return Channel provision, Ethernet capability and an updated version of the in-line high-frequency filter used in the original Active HDMI. This is designed to remove HF interference, and thus give the best possible picture and sound.

Other changes include heavier-gauge silver-plated conductors, a third foil layer for better shielding, and die-cast plugs with heavy gold-plating, for better fit and connectivity.

The new cable is available in lengths of 1m, 2m, 3m, 5m, 8m, 10m and 15m. Prices start from £95.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook