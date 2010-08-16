So if you think your system's worth it, the Chord Company Cadenza interconnect, at £185 for a metre length, may well be worth considering.

The design is based on Chord Company's Chorus cable, and claims to boast a similarly big, bold and dynamic presentation, though with a more neutral tonal signature.

There's plenty of technology crammed in to cable construction, the Cadenza sporting a 'twisted pair configuration' of silver-plated copper conductors, which are in turn insulated with Teflon and surrounded by PVC.

Chord's silver-plated RCA plugs finish the cable off, plus there are also XLR and DIN terminations (the latter costing £145) available.

