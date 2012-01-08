Corning is to unveil the second generation of its Gorilla Glass tomorrow - a thinner, lighter and more sensitive glass that should enable consumer touchscreen TVs with the smallest-yet bezels; possibly bezel-free designs. Oh, and slimmer smartphones and tablets, too.

The upgraded glass will even be demonstrated working as a speaker.

The original Gorilla Glass is used in a wide range of smartphones and tablets - including Apple and Samsung devices - with Sony the first company to use it on its Bravia TVs last year (see right).

Gorilla Glass 2 is said to offer superior optical quality alongside its other upgrades.

“Gorllia Glass has been a tremendous success for Corning, enjoying excellent market acceptance across mobile device industries. Handset and tablet device manufacturers are clearly driving toward higher functionality from thinner designs. Corning’s latest innovation in Gorilla Glass technology is very well positioned to meet these challenges and enable broader touch technology penetration,” said James R Steiner, Corning's senior vice president and general manager.

Full details of the new glass - and its applications - will be unveiled tomorrow, but Corning has confirmed it will showcase an 82in LCD touchscreen TV on its CES stand, alongside audio speakers made from Gorilla Glass.

Could Gorllla Glass 2 feature on Apple's rumoured new TV sets? And on the iPad 3? Watch this space...

