The DM55 and DM75 Glass replace the DM50 and DM75 (without glass) and the new DM100 (pictured, above) is a larger model designed for larger flatscreen TVs. The new soundbases all now come with a glass top, hence the name, promising to be tougher as a result.

All three models feature 2.1 channel amplification with 200 Watts of power, aptX Bluetooth streaming, two digital inputs (optical and coaxial) and an analogue input.

Canton DM55 Glass

Canton says it has improved the sound of all the ‘bases and has added various audio modes to suit a range of preferences. A new Voice mode claims to boost dialogue clarity, for example, and it’s available in both stereo and surround modes.

Hotel mode lets the main user set a volume level that nobody can override and there's an ECO mode that introduces a power save function. The new soundbases also have an automatic on/off switch.

Canton DM 75 Glass

Bluetooth select now automatically activates the Bluetooth input and IR Delete allows users to remove unwanted remote control functions.

The DM55 (£329) and DM75 Glass (£399) are available in black, white or silver and the DM100 in black or silver for £529. All three are on sale now.

