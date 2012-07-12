Bose has released details of its latest 'entertainment system', the VideoWave II.

The system combines a TV and media box, which together aim to deliver your home cinema and music needs.

The VideoWave II now comes in 46 and 55in screen sizes, and the TV gets LED backlighting technology.

There's a fresh 'industrial design' with an aluminium bezel and an updated click pad remote control.

Bose claims the VideoWave eliminates the need for any extra speakers, thanks to the 16 speakers integrated behind the screen, including six 'high-performance woofers'.

It certainly sounds like this system should have far better sound than the average TV that comes through our test rooms.

Bose's ADAPTiQ technology is an exclusive audio calibration technology, which Bose says makes placement of the system very flexible.

The system has a built in iPod/iPhone dock, as well as four HDMI inputs, two USB inputs and a headphone connection.

If wall-mounting is preferred, the Bose® VideoWave® II system is compatible with third-party VESA wall brackets (sold separately) but also has a detachable table stand.

Due on sale today, the recommended retail price of the Bose VideoWave II system is £4700 for the 46in model and £5500 for the 55in screen size.

