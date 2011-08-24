Just announced by Bang & Olufsen is a new 3D version of the BeoVision 7 55in LCD TV, which comes complete with a built-in 3D Blu-ray player.

The new set uses direct LED backlighting with 512-zone local dimming for greater contrast, in-house picture processing and a high-precision sensor to measure ambient light and optimise the picture settings accordingly.

The 3D is of the active-shutter kind, the set coming with a single pair of glasses, and sound is handled by Bang & Olufsen's Beolab 7-6 horizontal stereo speaker system.

This mounts below the TV and combines ICEPower amplification and Acoustic Lens speaker technology.

The speaker has a total of 750W of amplification, plus Adaptive Bass Linearisation and Room Adaptation.

Bass, midrange and treble drivers are in dedicated sub-enclosures within the aluminium enclosure, with reflex loading for the bass.

Also included is the company's Beo6 system remote control, and a motorised stand able to elevate, tilt and swivel the set to the desired viewing position, then return it to a 'parked' position when it's turned off.

The Bang & Olufsen BeoVision 7-55 3D is £16,970, with extra pairs of 3D glasses available at £120 each.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook