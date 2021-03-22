Audio Pro unveils limited edition Lemon Addon T3+ portable multi-room speaker

Scandinavian sound specialist Audio Pro is launching a limited Lemon edition of its Addon T3+ portable multi-room speaker.

Designed to co-ordinate with Pantone's 2021 colour of the year, 'illuminating yellow', just 500 speakers will be produced worldwide – a rare delight for home interior devotees. The compact style means it will be a lovely option for garden parties and picnics in the park, or to add a pop of colour to your home system.

The T3+ speaker is essentially a retuned version of Audio Pro's celebrated Addon T3, which was our wireless speaker Product of the Year three years running until 2017.

Audio Pro says the limited-edition Lemon T3+'s genuine leather handle and solid aluminium details offer a simple yet solid design, boasting straightforward operation and a good battery life of up to 30 hours at half volume, or 12 hours at full whack. Under that lemon paint job, the speaker boasts a Digital Class D amplifier, two 20mm textile dome tweeters and a 9cm woofer.

In our review, we praised the original T3+ for its "spacious, detailed sound" and "great scale for the size". Although we knocked a star off because, under direct comparison, the sound was a little less engaging and expressive than before, it's still a solid performer and now quite the looker.

The Audio Pro Addon Lemon T3+ speaker is available for pre-order from electricshop.com and audiopro.com from 20th April, priced £180. But hurry, only 500 are being made...

MORE:

Read our guide to the best outdoor speakers 2021: portable, wireless, waterproof

...and the best wireless speakers 2021: wonderful wi-fi speakers for all budgets

Needs something rugged? See best waterproof speakers 2021: budget, portable, smart