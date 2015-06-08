Speaking at the Midem music conference in Barcelona on Sunday, Venturebeat reports that Morris said: “It’s happening tomorrow.” Which is today - with WWDC due to get underway at 6pm UK time.

Speaking about the launch of Apple Music, Morris said: “A rising tide will lift all boats. It’s the beginning of an amazing moment for our industry.

"Spotify has never really advertised because it’s never been profitable. My guess is that Apple will promote this like crazy and I think that will have a halo effect on the streaming business.”

Apple is expected to launch its streaming music service to take on Spotify and the rest later today. It's expected to be a revamped and rebranded version of the Beats Music streaming service, which was already live in the US.

