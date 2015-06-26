In response to Tidal and the exclusive content it offers customers, Apple has announced that the Pharrell Williams single, Freedom, will only be available through the Apple Music streaming service.

The single was used as the soundtrack in the first Apple Music advert, which ended with “June 30. Only on Apple Music.”

The singer/songwriter was responsible for 2014’s biggest hit Happy, from the film Despicable Me 2.

Meanwhile, Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe, who was snapped up from BBC Radio 1, has posted an image of himself with rapper Eminem, and confirmed that he will be the first artist to be interviewed on the radio station.

Eminem is a long-time friend of Beats co-founder Dr Dre, and is signed to his record label Aftermath Entertainment.

Other confirmed big name acts include Elton John, Disclosure and Drake.

On top of this exclusive content, Apple is hoping to lure potential subscribers by offering a free three month trial. Apple initially planned not to pay artists for songs streamed during this period, but altered its policy after pop star Taylor Swift wrote a blog post criticising the music giant.

