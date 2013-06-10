Apple has launched iOS 7, the latest version of its operating software for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch devices.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, called it: "The biggest change to iOS since the introduction of the iPhone."

The new iOS 7 has a new typography, new palette of colours, new hierarchy of layers, and new use of translucency.

Jonathan Ive, senior VP of industrial design at Apple, said: "We've created a sense of depth and vitality. We've tried to create an interface that is unobtrusive, to elevate the user's content."

iOS 7 is available in beta for developers for iPhone today, with a consumer launch scheduled for this autumn. It will be supported by iPhone 4 and later, iPad 2 and later, and iPod touch 5th gen.

However, only the iPhone 5 and latest iPod touch will get all the new iOS 7 features announced at WWDC.

The iPhone 4 and 4S will get the new iOS 7 look, but only some of the features. For example, the iPhone 4S misses out on the filters in Camera but it, along with the iPhone 4, does support filters in Photos.

AirDrop is limited to just the latest devices, so that's iPhone 5, 5th-gen iPod Touch, the iPad 4 and iPad mini.

The new Apple streaming music service, iTunes Radio, will be available on all iOS 7-compatible devices. But the iPhone 3GS will be stuck with iOS 6, so won't get any of the new features of iOS 7.

18.05

And we're off. Tim Cook is up on stage. Six million Apple developers globally he says. Cook announces updates to Apple retail outlets. Latest store has opened in Berlin. Lots of people clapping.

18.10

Customers have downloaded five billion apps over five years. That's quite a lot. "We have now paid developers $10bn, $5bn in the last year – three times that of all other platforms combined," says Cook.

18.15

Demo of Onki Drive, a car game with actual toy cars that can be controlled using an iPhone or iPod. Looks quite cool.

18.20

Cook says 72 million Macs now installed worldwide. Shipped 28 million copies of Mountain Lion OS to date. "We've got lots of innovation left." Now talking about OS X developments. Announces OS X Mavericks (they've run out of big cats to name the software after). Introducing finder tabs, tags and multiple displays.

Mavericks includes a whole host of battery-life saving measures.

18.30

Demo of performance improvements to Safari. Bring on iRadio!

18.40

iCloud keychain will remember all your passwords, credit card details and so on across all your Apple devices. There's a new maps app for Mac users (no comment). Can send directions you look up on your Mac directly to your iPhone.

Also bringing iBooks to the Mac, will sync with your iPad and other iOS devices.

18.50

New, simpler design of OS X Mavericks could be a sign of things to come on iOS 7. Let's hope so. No more leather stitching.

Phil Schiller talking about the MacBook Air. Announces a completely new range of MacBook Airs with all-day battery life. New, 4th-gen Intel processor giving up to 40% faster graphics. MacBook Air 11in has 9hrs battery life, the 13in goes to 12hrs. Get 802.11ac wi-fi, up to three times the performance of 802.11n.

Plus new Airport base stations with new, smaller design. There's a revamped Airport Extreme and Time Capsule. MacBook Air from $999, start shipping in the US today.

19.00

There's a very funky looking, and much smaller, cylindrical Mac Pro desktop on the way (right). Supports three 4K displays. Will be made in the USA, released later this year.

19.05

Tim Cook now talking about iCloud. iWork being developed for all iDevices.

19.10

At last! Cook turns to iOS. Have sold more than 600 million iOS devices to date. "We want to make the best products." iPhone users use their devices 50% more than Android owners, he claims. iPad has 82% share of the tablet market.

Cooks says 93% of iOS users are using the latest version of the software, iOS 6.

It's confirmed: new version of iOS is... iOS 7. Surprise! "The biggest change to iOS since the introduction of the iPhone. Stunning new interface," says Cook.

Jonathan Ives on video talking about the design thinking behind iOS 7. It certainly looks different: new typography, new palette of colours, new hierarchy of layers, use of translucency. "We've created a sense of depth and vitality," says Ives. "We've tried to create an interface that is unobtrusive, to elevate the user's content."

19.25

There's still a familarity to the icons. "We've run out of wood and green felt" – a dig at the old design. Graphics respond to the motion of the device in your hand. New Homescreen. Looks good. Much cleaner design to the calendar, fresher typography.

Multiple pages in folders, easier navigation. "A comprehensive, end-to-end redesign of the user experience," says Apple.

Ten new features: Control Centre (right), just swipe up from the bottom of the device, even from the lock screen. This brings together frequently used functions such as turning on wi-fi or bluetooth, adjusting the volume, and using the iPhone as a torch

Multitasking now available for all apps. Swipe between your running applications.

Safari has a new, full-screen look, has a smart search field, new tab interface.

19.40

AirDrop allows instant sharing of content between iOS devices on peer-to-peer wi-fi, rather like NFC (Near Field Communication) on Android.

Camera gets new Photo app with live photo filters, and much better structuring for your photos which are organised into 'moments' or collections based on date and location. Easier way to share photos using AirDrop, or iCloud photo sharing - can share photos to different PhotoStreams. Neat. And can also share videos.

New voices for Siri in several languages.

19.50

iOS In the Car: now this looks interesting. It can use Siri on iOS 7 to control your iPhone in the car, ie make calls, select which music track to play, read your messages, display maps and so on. iOS integration will be introduced by several car makers in 2014. We like. See graphic below for those car manufacturers who have already signed up for it.

And in future, the app store will update your apps automatically.

New music app: "the best music app we've ever produced". Artist illustrations, all your TV shows and movies will appear in your library.

And here it is; iTunes Radio! Built into the music app. Works on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV and your Mac. Free with ads, ad-free if you're an iTunes Match subscriber (£22/year). Starting in the US, and adding other countries in due course. No date yet for UK release.

20.00

iOS 7 is available in beta for developers for iPhone today, consumer launch this autumn. It will be supported by iPhone 4 and later, iPad 2 and later, and iPod touch 5th gen.

However, only the iPhone 5 and latest iPod touch will get all the features announced at WWDC. The iPhone 4 and 4S will get the new iOS 7 look, but only some of the features. For example, the iPhone 4S misses out on the filters in Camera but it, along with the iPhone 4, does support filters in Photos.

AirDrop is limited to just the latest devices, so that's iPhone 5, 5th-gen iPod Touch, the iPad 4 and iPad mini.

At least iTunes Radio will be available on all iOS 7-compatible devices. But the iPhone 3GS, older iPhones and the original iPad will be stuck with iOS 6.

Well that's it for now folks. You can read more about iTunes Radio in our updated news story. Thanks for joining us.

