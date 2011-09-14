Altec Lansing has added to the travel-friendly ranks of truly portable iPod speaker docks with its new InMotion iMT630.

Available in Classic editions (black), or Sport versions (red or teal), the InMotion iMT630 can be either mains powered or run for up to seven hours on its rechargable Lithium Ion battery.

It is compatible with a wide range of Apple iPods/iPhones, with a line-in socket enabling it to be used with an even wider selection of portables.

Docked iPods/IPhones can be navigated/controlled via the Altec Lansing's remote, which when not in use snaps magnetically back into the rear of the main unit (pictured right)

Further control and customisation can be added via Altec Lansing's two Apple apps - Mood Music (essentially a graphic equaliser with both preset and customisable EQ options) and Alarm Rock, which (as its name suggests) offers a range of alarm functionality. Both will be available free from the Apple App Store.

The Altec Lansing InMotion iMT630 is available now, priced £100 for the Classic and £130 for the Sport. We hope to review one shortly.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook