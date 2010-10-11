We weren't overly enamoured with the last incarnation of Merlin's Tarantula mains cable, and a three-star rating was duly dished out.



But, the company's MK6 version is a spectacular improvement. Plug it into hi-fi electronics and, compared with your standard kettle lead, the Tarantula helps your system produce a much cleaner, smoother sound.



The lack of noise allows more detail to seep through into the soundstage, with greater separation between instruments and vocals.



But the benefits aren't just hi-fi based: plug the cable into a TV, and images appear crisper, while there's greater punch to the overall picture.



It's not a spectacular difference, but we think it's a worthwhile improvement nonetheless.

