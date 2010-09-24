Jaybird is going for the ‘look at me' market; these are available in a choice of nine bright colours.



Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and if you think you can carry these off, they're well made and fit flush to the average head. The usual set of controls are here, though not always easy to find.



Not just a pretty face, the SB2s boast apt-X technology.



The difference this makes is more subtle at this price, but an apt-X dongle (£45 here) improves clarity and smooths out edges for a far more listenable sound.



Without it, you're paying a premium for style over average sound that lacks clarity.

