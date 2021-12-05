WINNERS: Audio-visual – Sound+Image Awards 2022

Step up from stereo to a multichannel audio system, revel in the best bigscreen TV and projector performance, or even simply slip in a soundbar to enahnce your TV and movie sound – our audio-visual winners are your ticket to mega-movie performance in the home.
These are the products that have wowed us over the last 12 months of our magazines Sound+Image, Australian Hi-Fi, Best Buys Audio & AV, and Audio Esoterica, and which represent our recommendations of the very best audio-visual kit available in Australia today.
For the full details on each and every winner, check out the Special Awards Issue of Sound+Image magazine, on sale now in print and digital editions. Print subscriptions here; digital issues here!
Now let's meet the winners!
TELEVISION OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$5000
TCL 65X925
AU$4499
Judges Comment: TCL’s well-priced flagship X925 brings blazing 8K and Mini LED performance, and a useful built-in Onkyo-branded soundbar.
Click for our full review
.
TELEVISION OF THE YEAR OVER AU$5000
Samsung QA75QN900AWXXY
AU$10,499
Judges Comment: Samsung’s flagship 8K TV uses Mini LED and brilliant processing to deliver the best TV of the year.
.
AV PROJECTOR OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$2000
BenQ GV30
AU$999
Judges Comment: Very neat, very clever, and impressively portable, BenQ’s little GV30 is an excellent way to get your bigscreen entertainment rolling.
Click to read our full review
AV PROJECTOR OF THE YEAR AU$2000-AU$10,000
BenQ TK700STi
AU$2599
Judges Comment: Built for bigscreen gaming, this BenQ projector’s smooth bright and colourful UHD imaging is also fab for movies and TV.
Click to read our full review
.
AV PROJECTOR OF THE YEAR OVER AU$10,000
Sony VPL-VW590ES
AU$11,999
Judges Comment: Native resolution and excellent processing combine to make Sony’s top lamp-based native 4K projector shine.
Click to read our full review
.
AV RECEIVER OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$2000
Yamaha Aventage RX-A2A
AU$1599
Judges Comment: The first of two Aventage wins, the RX-A2A is a capable, smart and solid receiver for enjoyable music and powerful movie sound.
Click to read our full review
.
AV RECEIVER OF THE YEAR AU$2000-AU$5000
Anthem MRX-540
AU$3199
Judges Comment: The power was palpable with both movies and music from this five-channel receiver which also reaps the benefits of a versatile virtual input system and industry-leading room correction.
Click to read our full review
.
AV RECEIVER OF THE YEAR OVER AU$5000
Yamaha Aventage RX-A8A
AU$6299
Judges Comment: The RX-A8A delivered superb movie sound and excellent music performance — especially in surround — along with extravagant versatility. It’s a worthy anniversary Aventage flagship.
Click to read our full review
.
SOUNDBAR OF THE YEAR
Yamaha SR-C20A
AU$279
Judges Comment: Yamaha amazed us with the full and enjoyable sound from this entry-level compact soundbar without a subwoofer.
Click to read our full review
.
SOUNDBAR SYSTEM OF THE YEAR
Samsung HW-Q950A
AU$2099
Judges Comment: With genuine (not simulated) 11.1.4 channels of sound, Samsung again ups the ante for a full soundbar system with wireless rears and subwoofer.
.