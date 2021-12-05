WINNERS: Audio-visual – Sound+Image Awards 2022

Step up from stereo to a multichannel audio system, revel in the best bigscreen TV and projector performance, or even simply slip in a soundbar to enahnce your TV and movie sound – our audio-visual winners are your ticket to mega-movie performance in the home.

These are the products that have wowed us over the last 12 months of our magazines Sound+Image, Australian Hi-Fi, Best Buys Audio & AV, and Audio Esoterica, and which represent our recommendations of the very best audio-visual kit available in Australia today.

For the full details on each and every winner, check out the Special Awards Issue of Sound+Image magazine, on sale now in print and digital editions. Print subscriptions here; digital issues here!

Now let's meet the winners!

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

TELEVISION OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$5000

TCL 65X925

AU$4499

Judges Comment: TCL’s well-priced flagship X925 brings blazing 8K and Mini LED performance, and a useful built-in Onkyo-branded soundbar.

Click for our full review

.

(Image credit: Future)

TELEVISION OF THE YEAR OVER AU$5000

Samsung QA75QN900AWXXY

AU$10,499

Judges Comment: Samsung’s flagship 8K TV uses Mini LED and brilliant processing to deliver the best TV of the year.

.

(Image credit: Future)

AV PROJECTOR OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$2000

BenQ GV30

AU$999

Judges Comment: Very neat, very clever, and impressively portable, BenQ’s little GV30 is an excellent way to get your bigscreen entertainment rolling.

Click to read our full review

(Image credit: Future)

AV PROJECTOR OF THE YEAR AU$2000-AU$10,000

BenQ TK700STi

AU$2599

Judges Comment: Built for bigscreen gaming, this BenQ projector’s smooth bright and colourful UHD imaging is also fab for movies and TV.

Click to read our full review

.

(Image credit: Future)

AV PROJECTOR OF THE YEAR OVER AU$10,000

Sony VPL-VW590ES

AU$11,999

Judges Comment: Native resolution and excellent processing combine to make Sony’s top lamp-based native 4K projector shine.

Click to read our full review

.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

AV RECEIVER OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$2000

Yamaha Aventage RX-A2A

AU$1599

Judges Comment: The first of two Aventage wins, the RX-A2A is a capable, smart and solid receiver for enjoyable music and powerful movie sound.

Click to read our full review

.

(Image credit: Future)

AV RECEIVER OF THE YEAR AU$2000-AU$5000

Anthem MRX-540

AU$3199

Judges Comment: The power was palpable with both movies and music from this five-channel receiver which also reaps the benefits of a versatile virtual input system and industry-leading room correction.

Click to read our full review

.

(Image credit: Future)

AV RECEIVER OF THE YEAR OVER AU$5000

Yamaha Aventage RX-A8A

AU$6299

Judges Comment: The RX-A8A delivered superb movie sound and excellent music performance — especially in surround ­— along with extravagant versatility. It’s a worthy anniversary Aventage flagship.

Click to read our full review

.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

SOUNDBAR OF THE YEAR

Yamaha SR-C20A

AU$279

Judges Comment: Yamaha amazed us with the full and enjoyable sound from this entry-level compact soundbar without a subwoofer.

Click to read our full review

.

(Image credit: Future)

SOUNDBAR SYSTEM OF THE YEAR

Samsung HW-Q950A

AU$2099

Judges Comment: With genuine (not simulated) 11.1.4 channels of sound, Samsung again ups the ante for a full soundbar system with wireless rears and subwoofer.

.