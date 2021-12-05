WINNERS: Audio-visual – Sound+Image Awards 2022

By ( )

Our winning TVs, projectors, AV receivers and soundbars

Awards 2022
(Image credit: Future)

Step up from stereo to a multichannel audio system, revel in the best bigscreen TV and projector performance, or even simply slip in a soundbar to enahnce your TV and movie sound – our audio-visual winners are your ticket to mega-movie performance in the home. 

These are the products that have wowed us over the last 12 months of our magazines Sound+Image, Australian Hi-Fi, Best Buys Audio & AV, and Audio Esoterica, and which represent our recommendations of the very best audio-visual kit available in Australia today.

For the full details on each and every winner, check out the Special Awards Issue of Sound+Image magazine, on sale now in print and digital editions. Print subscriptions here; digital issues here!

Now let's meet the winners!

Awards 2022

(Image credit: Future)

Awards 2022

(Image credit: Future)

TELEVISION OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$5000
TCL 65X925
AU$4499
Judges Comment: TCL’s well-priced flagship X925 brings blazing 8K and Mini LED performance, and a useful built-in Onkyo-branded soundbar.
Click for our full review

.

Awards 2022

(Image credit: Future)

TELEVISION OF THE YEAR OVER AU$5000
Samsung QA75QN900AWXXY
AU$10,499
Judges Comment: Samsung’s flagship 8K TV uses Mini LED and brilliant processing to deliver the best TV of the year.

.

Awards 2022

(Image credit: Future)

AV PROJECTOR OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$2000
BenQ GV30
AU$999
Judges Comment: Very neat, very clever, and impressively portable, BenQ’s little GV30 is an excellent way to get your bigscreen entertainment rolling.
Click to read our full review

Awards 2022

(Image credit: Future)

AV PROJECTOR OF THE YEAR AU$2000-AU$10,000
BenQ TK700STi
AU$2599
Judges Comment: Built for bigscreen gaming, this BenQ projector’s smooth bright and colourful UHD imaging is also fab for movies and TV.
Click to read our full review

.

Awards 2022

(Image credit: Future)

AV PROJECTOR OF THE YEAR OVER AU$10,000
Sony VPL-VW590ES
AU$11,999
Judges Comment: Native resolution and excellent processing combine to make Sony’s top lamp-based native 4K projector shine.   
Click to read our full review

.

Awards 2022

(Image credit: Future)

Awards 2022

(Image credit: Future)

AV RECEIVER OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$2000
Yamaha Aventage RX-A2A
AU$1599
Judges Comment: The first of two Aventage wins, the RX-A2A is a capable, smart and solid receiver for enjoyable music and powerful movie sound.
Click to read our full review

.

Awards 2022

(Image credit: Future)

AV RECEIVER OF THE YEAR AU$2000-AU$5000
Anthem MRX-540
AU$3199
Judges Comment: The power was palpable with both movies and music from this five-channel receiver which also reaps the benefits of a versatile virtual input system and industry-leading room correction.
Click to read our full review

.

Awards 2022

(Image credit: Future)

AV RECEIVER OF THE YEAR OVER AU$5000
Yamaha Aventage RX-A8A
AU$6299
Judges Comment: The RX-A8A delivered superb movie sound and excellent music performance — especially in surround ­— along with extravagant versatility. It’s a worthy anniversary Aventage flagship.
Click to read our full review

.

Awards 2022

(Image credit: Future)

Awards 2022

(Image credit: Future)

SOUNDBAR OF THE YEAR
Yamaha SR-C20A
AU$279
Judges Comment: Yamaha amazed us with the full and enjoyable sound from this entry-level compact soundbar without a subwoofer.
Click to read our full review

.

Awards 2022

(Image credit: Future)

SOUNDBAR SYSTEM OF THE YEAR
Samsung HW-Q950A
AU$2099
Judges Comment: With genuine (not simulated) 11.1.4 channels of sound, Samsung again ups the ante for a full soundbar system with wireless rears and subwoofer.

.

Awards 2022

CLICK to return to the 2022 Awards categories (Image credit: Future)