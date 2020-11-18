WINNERS: Loudspeakers: Sound+Image Awards 2021

Loudspeakers are the miracle of our age - just a box with some drivers, yet ble to reproduce every sound from the growl of a guitar to the perfect vocal of a soaring aria. In this category we announce our loudspeakers of the year - from small portable speakers up to smart multiroom wireless units and on to conventional loudspeakers small and large, delivering the ultimate in hi-fi happiness. And if it's bass support for both movies and music you're after, our subwoofer award-winners will surely oblige.
You can read the Judges' Comments below: for the full details on each and every winner, check out the Special Awards Issue of Sound+Image magazine, on sale in December in print and digital editions.
Now let's meet the winners!
STANDMOUNT LOUDSPEAKERS OF THE YEAR UNDER $2000
Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition
AU$1299
Judges' Comment: Even better than the standard 606 S2, and resplendent in the new oak finish with white baffle, these are standmounts that truly sing.
Richter Harlequin S6
AU$1899
Judges' Comment: The latest Aussie-designed Harlequins deliver Richter's signature size and quality of sound from a stylish and usefully compact floorstander.
Paradigm Premier 800F
AU$3499
Judges' Comment: The overall frequency balance is just perfect, a natural sound serving all genres of music beautifully.
JBL Synthesis HDI-3600
AU$6999
Judges' Comment: JBL became one of the world's most famous loudspeaker manufacturers by building extraordinary speakers. The HDI-3600 is the latest of them.
Vivid Audio Kaya 25
AU$15,500
Judges' Comment: Loudspeakers look like large boxes because that's the easiest way. But it's not necessarily the ideal way, as Vivid Audio's Kaya 25 attests.
JBL Link Music
AU$169.95
Judges' Comment: The mains-powered Link Music offers great sound for the price, with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2.
Denon Home 250
AU$849
Judges' Comment: Solid sonic performance backed by HEOS platform's wireless multiroom abilities and easy and extensive access to music.
Bowers & Wilkins Formation Wedge
AU$1499
Judges' Comment: Despite offering zero physical inputs, the Formation Wedge is an undoubtedly premium performer in the wireless speaker space, with real visual style and a luxuriously expansive sound.
Naim Mu-so Qb Gen 2
AU$1475
Judges' Comment: Find the right home for the Naim Qb and you won't be disappointed in its sound, while the app, remote and useful inputs all score points towards this award.
JBL Link Portable
AU$249.95
Judges' Comment: With Bluetooth, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2, waterproofing, battery operation and good sound, the JBL Link Portable is a winner.
Bowers & Wilkins DB4S
AU$2799
Judges' Comment: The DB4S delivers rich, satisfying, full-bodied bass from an attractive cabinet, along with app control for fine adjustment.
Magico ASub
AU$10,900
Judges' Comment: Magico's ASub is a phenomenally good-sounding, high-performance subwoofer with astoundingly flexible computer-based room and speaker tuning.
