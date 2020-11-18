WINNERS: Loudspeakers: Sound+Image Awards 2021

Loudspeakers are the miracle of our age - just a box with some drivers, yet ble to reproduce every sound from the growl of a guitar to the perfect vocal of a soaring aria. In this category we announce our loudspeakers of the year - from small portable speakers up to smart multiroom wireless units and on to conventional loudspeakers small and large, delivering the ultimate in hi-fi happiness. And if it's bass support for both movies and music you're after, our subwoofer award-winners will surely oblige.

Now let's meet the winners!

STANDMOUNT LOUDSPEAKERS OF THE YEAR UNDER $2000 Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition AU$1299 Judges’ Comment: Even better than the standard 606 S2, and resplendent in the new oak finish with white baffle, these are standmounts that truly sing. (Image credit: Future)

FLOORSTANDING LOUDSPEAKERS OF THE YEAR UNDER $2000 Richter Harlequin S6 AU$1899 Judges’ Comment: The latest Aussie-designed Harlequins deliver Richter’s signature size and quality of sound from a stylish and usefully compact floorstander. (Image credit: Future)

LOUDSPEAKERS OF THE YEAR $2000-$5000 Paradigm Premier 800F AU$3499 Judges’ Comment: The overall frequency balance is just perfect, a natural sound serving all genres of music beautifully. (Image credit: Future)

LOUDSPEAKERS OF THE YEAR $5000-$10,000 JBL Synthesis HDI-3600 AU$6999 Judges’ Comment: JBL became one of the world’s most famous loudspeaker manufacturers by building extraordinary speakers. The HDI-3600 is the latest of them. (Image credit: Future)

LOUDSPEAKERS OF THE YEAR OVER $10,000 Vivid Audio Kaya 25 AU$15,500 Judges’ Comment: Loudspeakers look like large boxes because that’s the easiest way. But it’s not necessarily the ideal way, as Vivid Audio’s Kaya 25 attests. (Image credit: Future)

SMART SPEAKER OF THE YEAR UNDER $500 JBL Link Music AU$169.95 Judges’ Comment: The mains-powered Link Music offers great sound for the price, with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2. (Image credit: Future)

SMART SPEAKER OF THE YEAR $500-$1000 Denon Home 250 AU$849 Judges’ Comment: Solid sonic performance backed by HEOS platform’s wireless multiroom abilities and easy and extensive access to music. (Image credit: Future)

SMART SPEAKER OF THE YEAR OVER $1000 (joint winner) Bowers & Wilkins Formation Wedge AU$1499 Judges’ Comment: Despite offering zero physical inputs, the Formation Wedge is an undoubtedly premium performer in the wireless speaker space, with real visual style and a luxuriously expansive sound. (Image credit: Future)

SMART SPEAKER OF THE YEAR OVER $1000 (joint winner) Naim Mu-so Qb Gen 2 AU$1475 Judges’ Comment: Find the right home for the Naim Qb and you won’t be disappointed in its sound, while the app, remote and useful inputs all score points towards this award. (Image credit: Future)

PORTABLE SPEAKER OF THE YEAR JBL Link Portable AU$249.95 Judges’ Comment: With Bluetooth, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2, waterproofing, battery operation and good sound, the JBL Link Portable is a winner. (Image credit: Future)

SUBWOOFER OF THE YEAR UNDER $5000 Bowers & Wilkins DB4S AU$2799 Judges' Comment: The DB4S delivers rich, satisfying, full-bodied bass from an attractive cabinet, along with app control for fine adjustment. (Image credit: Future)

SUBWOOFER OF THE YEAR OVER $5000 Magico ASub AU$10,900 Judges' Comment: Magico’s ASub is a phenomenally good-sounding, high-performance subwoofer with astoundingly flexible computer-based room and speaker tuning. (Image credit: Future)