First impressions of the Baton Mk2 are that the fit and finish don’t match rivals such as the QED Reference Audio 40 or the Chord Company VEE 3.

The Ecosse just doesn’t have the feel of a £100 interconnect. But, we don’t judge a cable on looks alone…

To be fair to the Ecosse this interconnect does allow a decent amount of detail from mids and highs.

During Lady Gaga’s Gypsy, it brings insight to this foot-stomping track. The expressive vocal and catchy strings are dispatched with ease on top of the extremely punchy beat.

Verdict

But it’s all a bit mid- and high-heavy for our tastes. Gypsy’s pounding bassline lacks conviction and solidity.

The lows don’t delve particularly deep nor do they drive with as much conviction as the best at this money.

The lack of weight and richness leaves tracks sounding cold: John Legend’s All Of Me sounds shrill and unrefined.

