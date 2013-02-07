Excellent stands that will permit your kit to perform at its best

You can’t get much more simple than this design: one support, two plates.

The top plates here are acoustic steel, an option that takes the price up from £90 to £100. Our only reservation with the Custom Design SQ 400 is the screws loosening and the parts starting to twist, so keep an eye on them.

Performance-wise we’re very happy. Our Monitor Audio Bronze BX2s sounded full of life, detail and clarity. Low frequencies are definitely full, but with filler this can be mitigated.

There’s a slight notch in the midrange which, when coupled with occasionally boisterous bass, can cause vocal parts to sit back in the mix, but overall it’s an enjoyable performance.

