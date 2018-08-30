It's almost certain to be one of these - after all, these are the best digital boxes around. They will let you do everything from watch and record digital TV to deliver streaming services like BBC iPlayer and Netflix. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Best subscription service

Sky Q Voice controls, 4K content, split-screen viewing, and more – Sky Q truly is the future of TV. And its price reflects that. SPECIFICATIONS 4K UHD | 2TB hard drive Reasons to Buy Great content Slick new design Impressive picture and sound Multi-room TV really works 4K Ultra HD video Reasons to Avoid Expensive Some features seem a little niche Touchpad remote can be fiddly Read the full Sky Q review

Best Freeview box

Humax FVP-5000T The 5000T builds on a solid run of five-star Humax products. If Freeview is your bag, you can't go wrong at this price. SPECIFICATIONS Wi-fi built-in | Full HD channels | Record four channels at once Reasons to Buy Multiple tuners Access to catch-up apps Built-in wi-fi Great sound and picture Reasons to Avoid Nothing significant at this price Read the full Humax FVP-5000T review

Best Freesat box

Humax HDR-1100S With built-in wi-fi, all the standard catch-up services, impressive HD image quality and 5.1 surround sound, this Humax is the best option for Freesat customers. SPECIFICATIONS 1 TB hard drive Reasons to Buy Clear picture Expressive sound Easy to use Flexibility with app Reasons to Avoid Doesn't work with hi-res audio Read the full Humax HDR-1100S review

Best YouView box

Humax DTR-T2000 YouView is a fantastic budget option. It quickly - and cheaply - enhances your TV-viewing experience with minimum fuss. SPECIFICATIONS 500GB hard drive Reasons to Buy Excellent catch-up offerings Easy to use Good picture quality Plenty of storage space Reasons to Avoid Still no wi-fi provided Read the full Humax DTR-T2000 review

