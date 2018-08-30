It's almost certain to be one of these - after all, these are the best digital boxes around. They will let you do everything from watch and record digital TV to deliver streaming services like
BBC iPlayer and Netflix. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains. Best subscription service Sky Q
Voice controls, 4K content, split-screen viewing, and more – Sky Q truly is the future of TV. And its price reflects that.
SPECIFICATIONS
4K UHD | 2TB hard drive
Reasons to Buy
Great content
Slick new design
Impressive picture and sound
Multi-room TV really works
4K Ultra HD video
Reasons to Avoid
Expensive
Some features seem a little niche
Touchpad remote can be fiddly
Best Freeview box Humax FVP-5000T
The 5000T builds on a solid run of five-star Humax products. If Freeview is your bag, you can't go wrong at this price.
SPECIFICATIONS
Wi-fi built-in | Full HD channels | Record four channels at once
Reasons to Buy
Multiple tuners
Access to catch-up apps
Built-in wi-fi
Great sound and picture
Reasons to Avoid
Nothing significant at this price
Best Freesat box Humax HDR-1100S
With built-in wi-fi, all the standard catch-up services, impressive HD image quality and 5.1 surround sound, this Humax is the best option for Freesat customers.
SPECIFICATIONS
1 TB hard drive
Reasons to Buy
Clear picture
Expressive sound
Easy to use
Flexibility with app
Reasons to Avoid
Doesn’t work with hi-res audio
Best YouView box Humax DTR-T2000
YouView is a fantastic budget option. It quickly - and cheaply - enhances your TV-viewing experience with minimum fuss.
SPECIFICATIONS
500GB hard drive
Reasons to Buy
Excellent catch-up offerings
Easy to use
Good picture quality
Plenty of storage space
Best streaming box
Apple TV 4K
Some necessary updates have brought the TV 4K right up to speed and to the front of the streaming box pack.
SPECIFICATIONS
4K HDR | Dolby Vision
Reasons to Buy
Substantial library of 4K HDR content
Small, silent box
Nice UI
Useful voice control
Strong picture and sound
Almost every app you could ask for
Reasons to Avoid
Lack of some advanced audio formats
All 4 still missing
Universal search isn't quite universal