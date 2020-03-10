Best smart speakers 2020: the best voice assistant speakers

Best Smart Speaker Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best smart speakers you can buy in 2020.

Thanks to the arrival of virtual voice assistants from big-hitters Amazon, Apple and Google, wireless speakers have never been so full of smarts. Whether you want to know if it's going to rain (again) on Sunday, the name of the track you're listening to or the current Six Nations standings, Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant are waiting in the wings to help you out. It's all part and parcel of the smart speaker experience.

Alexa, Apple and Google Assistant devices aren't just clever fonts of knowledge, either. They play music over Bluetooth or wi-fi and, depending on the brand, you also have access to a number of different music streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify.

But what should you look for when choosing a smart speaker?

The first thing to consider is compatibility. Most smart speakers are platform agnostic, so they'll work with both Android and iOS devices, but the Apple HomePod isn't much use without an Apple mobile device to set it up.

It's also worth thinking about which ecosystem you use most. If you often use Google's services – Calendar, Maps, Gmail – maybe a product with Google Home baked in would be best for you. Love shopping at Amazon? An Amazon Echo might be right up your alley. (While these both work with other services, they're tightly integrated with those made by their creators, making them much slicker to use.)

Finally: sound quality. This can vary quite a lot between models and manufacturers and spending more doesn't always guarantee a better listening experience. Some of the smaller smart speakers are limited purely because of their dimensions. Be realistic about your budget and what to expect.

From cheap budget options to premium sonic experiences, read on for our pick of the best smart speakers for music and voice features.

1. Amazon Echo Dot with Clock All in all, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best-sounding and most useful such smart speaker Amazon has designed so far SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Outputs: 3.5mm | Dimensions (hwd): 4.3 x 10 x 10cm | Weight: 300g Reasons to Buy Cleaner, airier presentation Better timing and dynamics Clock functions are smart Reasons to Avoid Sample variation may be an issue Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The headline here is that the Echo Dot with Clock is actually the best-sounding Dot that Amazon has produced. The differences between it and the third-gen Echo Dot (listed below) aren’t huge, certainly not proportionate to those between previous generations, but they’re noticeable.

There’s no denying the Echo Dot with Clock is more comfortable keeping a tempo as well as offering more rhythmic drive than previous iterations. It’s almost as if that digital timepiece has had a beneficial effect on the music. Oh, and what if you already have a clock in the room where you want your Echo Dot? Then change the LED display to show the outside temperature or use it as a kitchen timer.

Read the full review: Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

2. Amazon Echo Studio An Echo smart speaker truly fit for audiophiles is a bold claim – and the Echo Studio almost delivers SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Outputs: 3.5mm, mini optical digital | Dimensions (hwd): 21 x 18 x 18cm | Weight: 3.5kg Reasons to Buy Decent spread of sound Clear, precise midrange Hi-res audio support Reasons to Avoid Overcooked bass hampers timing Hit and miss 3D audio Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Considerably larger than any previous Echo, the Studio manages to dwarf both the Sonos One and Apple Home Pod (listed below). As well as boasting 330W of power and upgraded internals fit for CD-quality and hi-res audio (which are both now available from Amazon's latest incarnation of its streaming service, Amazon Music HD) the Echo Studio also promises to deliver 3D audio via tracks encoded in Sony's 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Producing immersive, directional audio is always going to be difficult, but doing it from a single speaker source is even more challenging. Nevertheless, it’s an open, airy presentation that suits the 3D environment well. The speaker sits you in the jaws of a tall soundstage, where there's a good amount of detail to percussion and high frequencies. While we're not entirely convinced by the way it handles bass – and we wouldn't exactly call it audiophile quality – for the money, the Echo Studio has a lot going for it.

Read the full review: Amazon Echo Studio

3. Amazon Echo Show 5 Alexa gains video to bring a satisfying boost to its abilities. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Outputs: 3.5mm, micro USB | Dimensions (hwd): 8.6 x 14.8 x 7.3cm | Weight: 410g Reasons to Buy Alexa voice-control Decent sound and video Nicely put together Reasons to Avoid Audio isn't the best Today's Best Deals AU $119 View at Bing Lee

If you want to get fully ensconced with the world of the digital assistant – and by that we mean with both audio and video – this is as a good a starting point as we’ve come across.

See, where most Alexa-enabled kit on the market is audio based, concentrated on the Bluetooth speaker market in particular, the Echo Show 5 embraces both sound and video in its abilities to communicate. So, as well as playing music or reading out information, you can access video content on the Echo Show 5's 5.5in LCD touchscreen.

There’s also an HD camera, allowing the user to make Skype calls (for example), or view images from cameras in other rooms of the house – and elsewhere.

Although it can be beaten for sound quality, this is an £80 box of tricks that opens up the world of the digital assistant to a whole new audience for both audio and video; and if that’s what you’re after, this is about as good as you’ll get – especially for this kind of money.

Read the full review: Amazon Echo Show 5

4. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) For not a lot of money you get a whole load of smart voice functionality and decent sound. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Outputs: 3.5mm | Dimensions (hwd): 4.3 x 9.9 x 9.9cm | Weight: 300g Reasons to Buy Clear, solid sound Budget price Improves Alexa skills Reasons to Avoid Alexa intelligence is limited Today's Best Deals AU $79 View at Amazon

Perhaps the smartest way to bring Amazon's Alexa voice assistant into your home, the latest generation of the Dot also doubles as a simple (and cheap) wireless speaker. The fabric-covered, puck-shaped device looks smarter then previous versions and it's easy to get up and running, either over wi-fi or Bluetooth. And as a device for playing background music, there really is little to fault, especially at this price.

Read the full review: Amazon Echo Dot 3

5. Amazon Echo 2 Smart, affordable and a very sympathetic listener. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Outputs: 3.5mm | Dimensions (hwd): 14.8 x 8.8 x 8.8cm | Weight: 821g Reasons to Buy Alexa voice control Improved hearing commands Affordable Reasons to Avoid Average sound quality Today's Best Deals AU $96 View at Bing Lee

Moving up a size (and price category), the Amazon Echo 2 does everything you'd reasonably expect of smart speaker at this level and is the best Alexa speaker for sound quality. There are lots of smart features you can play with, plus the speaker goes loud enough and sounds capable enough to fill small or medium-sized rooms without much fuss.

Read the full review: Amazon Echo 2

6. Sonos One A typically excellent Sonos smart speaker with Alexa and Google voice control. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa, Google Assistant | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: No | Outputs: N/A | Dimensions (hwd): 16.1 x 11.7 x 12cm | Weight: 1.85kg Reasons to Buy Stylish and unobtrusive Solid, sophisticated sound Alexa well integrated Reasons to Avoid Lacks full Alexa control No hi-res audio Today's Best Deals AU $269 View at Amazon

Arguably the best all-round smart speaker you can currently buy, the Sonos One sounds superb for the money and has all the functionality you're likely to need. There's Spotify and Tidal integration, the ability to chat with Alexa and Google Assistant, and the option to build a multi-room system around it using other Sonos speakers or AirPlay 2. This is now the best Google speaker on the market.

Read the full review: Sonos One

7. Apple HomePod The best-sounding, most music-centric smart speaker we've heard to date. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Siri | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: No | Outputs: N/A | Dimensions (hwd): 17.2 x 14.2 x 14.2cm | Weight: 2.5kg Reasons to Buy Compact, solid and stylish Siri and Apple Music works well Weighty, authoritative sound Reasons to Avoid Over-reliance on voice control Mid-range a little muddled Too Apple-centric Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Apple was late to the smart speaker market, but the HomePod was well worth the wait. Aimed squarely at Apple users, it helps if Apple Music is your go-to music streaming service, but this is a clever, capable and desirable device. There's multi-room and stereo pairing support, plus a Siri voice assistant that works extremely well in this musical context. Very impressive.

Read the full review: Apple Homepod

8. Ultimate Ears Megablast A fun and energetic portable speaker with nicely controlled performance. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Battery life: 16hrs | Dimensions: 23.7 x 8.8cm | Inputs: Micro USB Reasons to Buy Dynamic, detailed sound Goes really very loud Excellent build and design Reasons to Avoid Presentation is slightly lean Not fully featured just yet Today's Best Deals AU $298.85 View at Ryda Dot Com

The Megablast is Ultimate Ears’ loudest and smartest speaker yet. With Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built in, it can answer your questions as well as play all your favourite tunes.

More crucially, the Megablast joins the brand’s portfolio of five-star Bluetooth speakers that are simply fun to use and listen to. Good-looking and great-sounding, the Megablast is an absolute treat.

Read the full review: Ultimate Ears Megablast

9. Audio Pro Addon C5A A class-leading wireless speaker with Alexa is a winning combination. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth 4.0: Yes | Inputs: Ethernet, 3.5mm stereo, RCA | Amplifier: 40W digital Class D | Audio formats: MP3, WMA, AAC, FLAC, Apple Lossless | Dimensions: 13 x 25 x 15cm Reasons to Buy Detailed, dynamic sound Brilliant sense of timing Alexa voice control Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price Today's Best Deals AU $449.95 View at Amazon

The Audio Pro Addon C5A is almost identical to the Addon C5, which was our wireless speaker Product of the Year in 2017. So adding Alexa voice control to an Award-winning speaker is, frankly, the icing on the cake.

Available for the price of an Addon C5 plus the cost of an Amazon Echo product bolt-on, it brings the whole package into one tidy, easy-to-set-up box. And with that same Award-winning sound, this is the ideal combination for those who want an excellent Alexa wireless speaker that can be expanded into a full-blown multiroom system.

Read the full review: Audio Pro Addon C5A

10. LG WK7 A solid start for LG’s venture into smart speakers with audio experts, Meridian SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Google Assistant | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Outputs: N/A | Dimensions (hwd): 21 x 13.5 x 13.5cm | Weight: 1.9kg Reasons to Buy Large sound, powerful bass Good level of detail Google apps are nice to use Reasons to Avoid Bass a little uneven LG app isn't great Today's Best Deals AU $198 View at MobileCiti Online

The LG WK7 is LG’s first foray into the smart speaker market and the first product to emerge as part of the new partnership with British audio specialist Meridian. There's nothing special about the design but it looks smart enough and the top features touch-sensitive controls for volume and playback. There's a Google Assistant button, too, and a function button that allows you to switch between wi-fi and Bluetooth.

There are no other connections – no analogue input or 3.5mm connection – but a smart speaker such as this doesn't really need one, especially when there's also Chromecast built-in and Android Things support.

And it sounds pretty good by smart speaker standards, not least thanks to the support for hi-res audio. A little too much bass is apparent at times and music doesn't sound quite as, well, musical, as on the HomePod, but there's impressive scale, clean and clear vocals, and plenty of punch to drums and bass. The LG WK7 is one of the best Google speakers, especially now it has a healthy discount.

Read the full LG WK7 review

11. Harman Kardon Citation 100 This bass-heavy smart speaker likes to party SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Google Assistant | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth 4.0: Yes | Inputs: No | Amplifier: 50W | Audio formats: MP3, WMA, AAC, WAV, FLAC | Dimensions: 27.5 x 17.2 x 16.3cm (hwd) Reasons to Buy Powerful, deep bass Eye-catching design Impressive scale Reasons to Avoid Bass is unbalanced No aux input Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

It looks like your average smart speaker, but the Citation 100 produces bass by the bucket-load and can play extremely loud without strain. It is great for parties, though perhaps not so much for purists.

This Harman Kardon speaker has a pretty standard, minimalist design, and it keeps connections to a minimum, too, with no aux input. Control comes via the Google Home app and Google Assistant, and commands work well enough, though it seems slightly more prone to wi-fi drop-outs than rivals.

Sonically, while the Harman Kardon Citation 100 isn't exactly balanced, it is otherwise a tasteful-sounding smart speaker with enough scale to fill most rooms. If you don't mind that bassy over-exuberance, there's a lot to like.

Read the full review: Harman Kardon Citation 100

