Best audio cables 2020: best budget to premium interconnects

Best audio cables Buying Guide: welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best audio cables you can buy in 2020.
The analogue information coursing between your source and amplifier is complicated - and there's an awful lot of it. So connect them wisely – because, like every component in your audio chain, your audio cables can make a significant difference to the sound your system ultimately delivers.
We've rounded up the best audio cables currently out there, catering for all budgets. So whether you're watching the pennies or splashing the cash, these audio interconnects can make the most of your hi-fi's potential. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.
This is Chord displaying once again an understanding of what makes hi-fi great, with an entry-level interconnect that never loses sight of what matters; the musicality of your system. It also helps enhance your system's detail levels, making for an entertaining and informative listen.
Despite its über-budget price tag, the Profile punches above its weight, helping to deliver a tight sound that’s uncluttered and airy. Detail levels are surprisingly good for the money too, and the well-made Profile also shows ability with its handling of dynamics.
Having spent time using the Clearway, we found it really quite unsatisfying to listen to the same songs with anything else of a similar price. The price tag might weigh heavy on many listeners’ wallets – and the cheaper C-Line remains a class leader we can still get behind – but for those who can justify the outlay, the Clearway is brilliantly capable of letting you hear where your money has gone.
These QED cables promote a wide-open soundstage, both vertically and horizontally. They help vocals sound full-bodied and weighty, but with lots of breathing space above them, too. Put simply, if you covet space and detail with sure but nimble footwork and heaps of insight, consider your search for an audio cable complete.
The Luna 7 interconnects are a great option at the money. They encourage weight and body to be applied to music and allow it to flow thanks to their confident and controlled delivery. Weighty lows are reinforced, but they also allow high frequencies to shine and sparkle when required.
There really isn't anything to dislike here: the Element Integra is highly recommended as a first upgrade. The soundstage is pleasingly wide and precise and music displays excellent dynamics. Bass is supple and midrange is transparent, and the best part about this cable is it's also unfussy about the kit you use.
