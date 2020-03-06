Best audio cables 2020: best budget to premium interconnects

Best audio cables Buying Guide: welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best audio cables you can buy in 2020.

The analogue information coursing between your source and amplifier is complicated - and there's an awful lot of it. So connect them wisely – because, like every component in your audio chain, your audio cables can make a significant difference to the sound your system ultimately delivers.

We've rounded up the best audio cables currently out there, catering for all budgets. So whether you're watching the pennies or splashing the cash, these audio interconnects can make the most of your hi-fi's potential. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

1. Chord Company C-line Few audio cables at this price can compare to this talented Chord pairing. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Analogue interconnect | Terminated: Yes | Length: 1m Reasons to Buy Helps tie instruments together Aids dynamics and musicality Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price

This is Chord displaying once again an understanding of what makes hi-fi great, with an entry-level interconnect that never loses sight of what matters; the musicality of your system. It also helps enhance your system's detail levels, making for an entertaining and informative listen.

2. QED Profile A cheap yet extremely cheerful pair of interconnects. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Analogue interconnect | Terminated: Yes | Length: 1m Reasons to Buy Tight sound Good detail Impressive dynamics Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note

Despite its über-budget price tag, the Profile punches above its weight, helping to deliver a tight sound that’s uncluttered and airy. Detail levels are surprisingly good for the money too, and the well-made Profile also shows ability with its handling of dynamics.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Chord Company Clearway Analogue RCA These cables help your system deliver all the dynamism it's capable of. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Analogue interconnect | Terminated: Yes | Length: 1m Reasons to Buy Helps with detail and timing Aids openness and dynamics Work well with wide range of systems Reasons to Avoid Nothing

Having spent time using the Clearway, we found it really quite unsatisfying to listen to the same songs with anything else of a similar price. The price tag might weigh heavy on many listeners’ wallets – and the cheaper C-Line remains a class leader we can still get behind – but for those who can justify the outlay, the Clearway is brilliantly capable of letting you hear where your money has gone.

4. QED Performance Audio 40 A pair of interconnects that deliver heaps of detail and impressive agility. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Analogue interconnect | Terminated: Yes | Length: 1m Reasons to Buy Spacious, clean soundstage Bags of detail Reasons to Avoid Tough competition

These QED cables promote a wide-open soundstage, both vertically and horizontally. They help vocals sound full-bodied and weighty, but with lots of breathing space above them, too. Put simply, if you covet space and detail with sure but nimble footwork and heaps of insight, consider your search for an audio cable complete.

5. Wireworld Luna 7 Interconnect This excellent all-rounder will suit a wide range of systems. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Analogue interconnect | Terminated: Yes | Length: 1m Reasons to Buy Delivers a confident, enjoyable sound No brightness or sharpness Reasons to Avoid Nothing major

The Luna 7 interconnects are a great option at the money. They encourage weight and body to be applied to music and allow it to flow thanks to their confident and controlled delivery. Weighty lows are reinforced, but they also allow high frequencies to shine and sparkle when required.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Atlas Element Integra Ideal interconnects for a first upgrade, they encourage a glossy, subtle performance. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Analogue interconnect | Terminated: Yes | Length: 1m Reasons to Buy Transparent midrange Supple bass Reasons to Avoid Nothing

There really isn't anything to dislike here: the Element Integra is highly recommended as a first upgrade. The soundstage is pleasingly wide and precise and music displays excellent dynamics. Bass is supple and midrange is transparent, and the best part about this cable is it's also unfussy about the kit you use.

