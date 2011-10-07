Trending

BenQ W1200 review

Best projector up to £1500, Awards 2012.BenQ rewrites the rules for budget projectors with the W1200 Tested at £1100

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Best projector up to £1500, Awards 2012. A brilliantly accomplished performer and a must-see projector

For

  • Build quality and spec
  • fine picture, with excellent contrasts and heroic levels of detail

Against

  • No vertical lens shift, so it’s not ideal for using on a coffee table
  • motion processing can occasionally look unnatural

We’ve become used to the ever-increasing quality and value offered by today’s display devices but, even so, there’s still room for the occasional surprise package. And that’s certainly what BenQ has managed to deliver with the W1200.

Simply put, this compact projector is almost insanely cheap. It’s so impressive, it can stand comparison with the best £2000 designs on the market – and possibly even products costing more than that. And you can buy it for significantly less than the £1200 price we tested it at...

Based on DLP (Digital Light Processing) technology, the BenQ combines a useful degree of plug-in-and-go simplicity with all the adjustability an enthusiast could want, including provision for a professional picture calibration by an ISF (Imaging Science Foundation) technician.

Very little to complain about
Criticisms are few: there’s no vertical lens shift adjustment so, unlike Epson’s rival designs, a table-top installation might be a little more convoluted than with some rivals.

You might also find that the Frame Interpolation processing – which attempts to smooth motion, much as similar modes would do on the latest smart TVs – can be
a hit and miss affair, with movement on the ‘smoothed’ film frequently looking too much like video for our tastes. However - as with TV processing - you can turn this feature off if you prefer.


Otherwise, you’ve got it all here: bright, punchy whites, spectacular colours, respectable black depth and very little apparent picture noise, plus no discernible deterioration from the so-called ‘rainbow effect’, which can plague cheap DLP projectors.

It’s even fairly quiet. What more do you want – cake?


Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesW
Product NameBenQ W1200
Product ModelW1200
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.benq.co.uk
Brand NameBenQ
Product TypeDLP Projector
ManufacturerBenQ Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberW1200

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes

Image

Native Aspect Ratio16:9
Native Resolution1920 x 1080
Contrast Ratio5,000:1
Standard Mode Brightness1800 lm
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1200

Lamp

Lamp Power230 W
Normal Mode Lamp Life2500 Hour
Economy Mode Lamp Life4000 Hour

Projection Lens

Maximum Diagonal Image Size7.62 m (300")
Optical Zoom1.5x

Power Description

Operating Power Consumption290 W

Video

Video Signal StandardHDTV
Output Scan Format1080p

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate3.60 kg
Width337.8 mm
Depth259.1 mm
Height139.7 mm
Dimensions139.7 mm (H): 337.8 mm (W): 259.1 mm (D)

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • W1200 DLP Projector
  • Quick Start Guide
  • VGA Cable
  • Manual CD
  • Power Cord
  • Remote Control with Backlight
  • Battery

Technical Information

Projection MethodFront