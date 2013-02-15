Trending

B-Tech Atlas BT606 review

Our Verdict

Doesn't quite cut it, allowing too much flabby bass to come through

For

  • Good high-frequency performance

Against

  • Flabby bass swamps everything

Nice-looking, with an interesting baseplate design (the corners are folded over to provide the fixings for the spikes), the B-tech Atlas BT606s make a good first impression. They also come with a variety of spikes and pads for mounting your speakers.

We only wish that good first impression extended to their performance. But with these, our kit sounded ponderous, with a flabby low-end that robs music of get-up-and-go, as well as affecting openness and transparency. It also leads to confusion and woolliness at complex moments.

The high-frequency performance is quite sweet-sounding – it's just swamped by the bass. Using filler will help, but there are better options out there.

