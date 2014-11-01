Best Stereo amplifiers 2014

Product of the year
£500-£800
Arcam FMJ A19
"Our Product of the Year for the second time in a row, and with good reason: once you hit the sweet spot, this is a wonderfully talented amp."
Best buys
Up to £500
Marantz PM6005
"A fantastic budget stereo amp. Delivers superb sound quality for your analogue and digital music."
£800-£1500
Rega Elex-R
"An agile, articulate performer that gets to the heart of the music with a fast, agile sound that's rhythmically assured."
£1500+
Rega Elicit-R
"This really is the best stereo amplifier we've heard at this price. What makes it truly impressive is how musical and interesting it sounds."