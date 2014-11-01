Trending

Best Stereo amplifiers 2014

Product of the year

£500-£800

Arcam FMJ A19

Read the full review here

"Our Product of the Year for the second time in a row, and with good reason: once you hit the sweet spot, this is a wonderfully talented amp."

Best buys

Up to £500

Marantz PM6005

Read the full review here

"A fantastic budget stereo amp. Delivers superb sound quality for your analogue and digital music."

£800-£1500

Rega Elex-R

Read the full review here

"An agile, articulate performer that gets to the heart of the music with a fast, agile sound that's rhythmically assured."

£1500+

Rega Elicit-R

Read the full review here

"This really is the best stereo amplifier we've heard at this price. What makes it truly impressive is how musical and interesting it sounds."