Best CD players 2013

Product of the year
Best CD player £500-£1500
Naim CD5si
Product of the Year, Awards 2013. Features may be minimal but the CD5si is as musical as they come at this price
Best buys
Best CD player up to £500
Marantz CD6005
Best CD player under £500, Awards 2015. A fantastic player and immense value for money. Its predecessor was already a winner, and this has topped it
Best CD player £1500+
Roksan Caspian M2 CD
Best CD player £1500+, Awards 2014. In our opinion the finest CD player available at anywhere near this price