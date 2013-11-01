Best Accessories 2013

Product of the year
Best speaker cable
Audioquest FLX-SLiP 14/4
Product of the Year, Awards 2013. Does finesse and subtlety just as well as dynamic heft and punch
Best buys
Best speaker stand
Custom Design FS104 Signature
Best speaker stands, Awards 2013. Allow your speakers to sound vibrant, transparent and rhythmical
Best analogue interconnect
Atlas Element Integra
Best analogue interconnect, Awards 2014. Ideal as a first upgrade, giving a glossy, subtle performance
Best phono stage
Rega Fono MM MK2
"A great all-rounder that will deliver sonic excitement to any budget set-up"
Best equipment support
Atacama Eris Eco 5.0 (4 shelf)
Best equipment support, Awards 2013. Bamboo makes this rack a master of shelf control