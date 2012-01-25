The Altec Lansing inAir 5000 shouldn’t be taken lightly – quite literally, in fact. It’s a weighty unit, but it’s also no Neanderthal in the looks department: attractive touches such as the teardrop-esque side profile and brushed metal trim take it a step above the other docks in this test.



The accompanying remote control is reasonably solid-feeling, and boasts a similarly opulent trim and basic playback controls that respond with a confidence-inspiring click, (although we’d watch out for a couple of overly-sharp edges).



AirPlay set-up is simple

The design also includes volume controls, an auxiliary input on the side of the unit and a USB socket for charging Apple devices on the back. Hooking the inAir up a network couldn’t be simpler, especially if you’re using an iPod, iPhone or iPad.



Download the inAir Guide App, connect your Apple device to the dock via USB, follow the on-screen prompts and you’re up and running in seconds.



It all goes swimmingly – until you start spinning some tunes, unfortunately. The bass from this unit is simply far too overpowering and overblown.



This overshadows the midrange and treble, giving them little chance to shine through. Even during Adele’s Hometown Glory, not exactly the weightiest-sounding track, that bombastic bass taints each strike of the piano keys, slowing the track’s delivery to a snail’s pace.

