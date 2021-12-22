Welsh Grand National live stream and how to watch the Christmas 2021 racing for free

The prestigious Welsh Grand National will be under starter's orders at Chepstow this Christmas time on Monday 27th December. The race will be held behind closed doors but viewers can expect plenty of drama as the finest long-distance chasers compete for the £85,425 top prize.

The Welsh Grand National starts at 2.50pm GMT on Monday 27th December, the day after Boxing Day. Punters in the UK can watch free of charge on ITV4 and the ITV Hub online. Make sure you know how to watch a Coral Welsh Grand National live stream from anywhere with a with a VPN.

Welsh Grand National live stream Date: Monday 27th December 2021 Start time: 2.50pm GMT / 9.50am ET / 00.50am AEST (Tues) Venue: Chepstow racecourse, Wales FREE UK stream: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Peacock ($5/month) Aus stream: Foxtel (AU$50/month)

The Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Steeple Chase, as it's officially known, was run behind closed doors back in January (it was delayed from 2020). This year, Chepstow was hoping to welcome 7000 spectators, but the Welsh government has decreed that all sport will be played behind closed doors from Boxing Day onwards.

Thirty horses have been entered in the blue ribbon event and, with a prize pot of £150,000 on offer, the Welsh National is sure to set a few pulses racing this Christmas. Secret Reprieve (5-1), who won the last Welsh Grand National, is already favourite to do the double, but 2016 winner Native River (6-1) is drawing plenty of attention.

The Big Dog, trained by Peter Fahey (7-1), is strongly fancied by some, along with Hold That Taught (8-1) and Highland Hunter (8-1), trained by Paul Nicholls. David Pipe has five entrants including outsider Via Doloroso (50-1). Ask Me Early will miss the race.

Ready to see the world's finest nags battle it out over 3.2km at Chepstow? The race starts at 2.50pm GMT on Monday 27th December. Here's how to how to get a free Welsh National live stream from anywhere in the world.

2021 Welsh Grand National free live stream

Good news – the 2021 Welsh Grand National is being shown live and free of charge on ITV4. UK viewers with a TV license stream the action free on ITV Hub.

Outside the UK? You'll need to use a VPN to access ITV Hub without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Sky subscribers can watch free too on Sky Sports Racing.

How to watch the 2021 Welsh Grand National from overseas using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Welsh Grand National rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet – and saves you money. What's not to love?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the horse racing, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access ITV4.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the free Welsh Grand National live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Welsh Grand National live stream in the USA

NBC, NBCSN, and streaming service Peacock TV tend to broadcast the lion's share of horse racing events in the States, so we'd expect them to screen the 2021 Welsh Grand National. Cord-cutters can subscribe to Peacock TV from $5 a month (with ads).

Remember: Brits abroad with a TV license can stream the Welsh Grand National for free, from anywhere in the world, using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Welsh Grand National live stream in Australia

Coverage of the Welsh Grand National is not clear for Australia right now. Premium TV provider Foxtel and Kayo Sports (through Racing) are the likely options but, at present, none of the regular channels have the racing from Chepstow scheduled and we woudn't bet on anyone airing at all given that it will be in the small hours of 28th December.

Brits abroad with a TV license would do best instead to stream the Welsh Grand National for free, from anywhere in the world, using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Welsh Grand National racecard

Monday 27th December 2021

12:30pm - The Play Coral 'Racing Super Series' For Free Maiden Hurdle Race

1:05pm - The Watch Racing Online Free With Coral Handicap Steeple Chase

1:40pm - The Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle Race

2:10pm - The Coral "Fail To Finish" Free Bets Handicap Hurdle Race

2:50pm The Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Steeple Chase

3:25pm - The Coral Supporting Prostate Cancer Novices' Limited Handicap Steeple Chase

3:55pm The Coral Committed To Safer Gambling Novices' Hurdle Race

2021 Welsh Grand National runners and riders

Abaya Du Mathan

Achille

Captain Drake

Colorado Doc

D'jango

Deise Aba

Discordantly

Eclair Surf

El Paso Wood

Elegant Escape

Eva's Oskar

Fortescue

Game Line

Highland Hunter

Hill Sixteen

Hold That Taught

Iwilldoit

Kimberlite Candy

Mac Tottie

Mighty Thunder

Native River

Potters Corner

Ramses De Teillee

Secret Reprieve

St Barts

The Big Dog

The Galloping Bear

The Mighty Don

Truckers Lodge

Via Dolorosa