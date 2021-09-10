Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream and how to watch Ronaldo's return for free

The big man is back in town. No, not Wayne Rooney – who reportedly said this upon rejoining the England squad after injury back in 2006 – but Cristiano Ronaldo. Or should we say, CR7.

The man, the myth, the brand returns to his most successful stomping ground this weekend when he walks out in the famous Manchester United number 7 shirt at Old Trafford.

Interrupting this frenzy of social media activity will be a football match, with Newcastle United the opponents for an unbeaten Manchester United team that must surely now put up a genuine challenge for the Premier League trophy.

So how can you watch Man United vs Newcastle on TV or online?

Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream Date: Saturday 11th September Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Sling TV ($10 initial offer) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Well, Canadian soccer fans can stream Manchester United vs Newcastle United free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're stuck outside Canada.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United will be on NBCSN in the US either online or through Sling for just $10.

Read on to make sure you know how to get a Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream from anywhere in the world.

Will Ronaldo start? Perhaps not. Mason Greenwood is likely to keep his place after a rest over the international break and such a good start, so it might be that CR7 trots into view from the bench.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Dean Henderson and Jadon Sancho are in contention, while Alex Telles and Scott McTominay may need a little longer. Fred is absent in Brazil so it may be a rare start for Donny van de Beek.

As for Newcastle, they are yet to win this season so will be desperate to pull a performance out of the bag, and in Allan Saint-Maximin they certainly have a player good enough to trouble any defence. Miguel Almiron looks set to be available too.

Follow our guide to watching an Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Our pick of the best VPN deals

Watch a Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream for free

(Image credit: DAZN)

Premier League football fans in Canada can watch every Premier League game – including Manchester United vs Newcastle United – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

Of course, the DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

DAZN Canada: Watch Manchester Utd vs Newcastle Utd DAZN Canada: Watch Manchester Utd vs Newcastle Utd

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime. View Deal

Watch a Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. View Deal



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs India, you may wish to choose 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream.

USA: watch a Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream

Manchester United vs Newcastle United is live on NBC Sports Network in the US. Coverage begins at 9.30am ET for an 10am ET kick-off. Commentary is provided by Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.

Don't have cable? Sling TV carries NBC Sports Network, as well as NBC and CNBC. You'll want the Sling Blue package, which is on special offer right now. Your first month is $10 (saving you $25), then it's $35 a month thereafter. No contract; cancel anytime.

Of course, Sling TV is only available within the United States. So if you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to access the service without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-days money-back guarantee.

Sling TV: Watch all 380 games with Sling TV – $10 initial offer Sling TV: Watch all 380 games with Sling TV – $10 initial offer

Catch every Premier League 2021/22 match with the Sling TV Blue package, with this superb offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract, so you can cancel at any time.

View Deal

Another good option is Fubo TV. The respected streaming service carries NBC and NBC Sports Network. At $65 a month it's not cheap but you do get access to almost every premium channel you can think off, including a huge amount of live sports.

UK: watch an Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream

Sadly, Manchester United vs Newcastle United will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Sling.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Manchester United vs Newcastle United – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Champions League football, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53) Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream, as well as Champions and Europa League football, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime. View Deal

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2020/21 Premier League fixtures for September

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Saturday 11th September

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Arsenal vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Manchester City - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester United vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Southampton vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 12th September

Leeds vs Liverpool - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 13th September

Everton vs Burnley - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Friday 17th September

Newcastle United vs Leeds - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 18th September

Wolves vs Brentford - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Burnley vs Arsenal - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester City vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Norwich vs Watford - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Aston Villa vs Everton - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 19th September

Brighton vs Leicester City - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

West Ham vs Manchester United - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 25th September

Chelsea vs Manchester City - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Everton vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leeds vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Burnley - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester United vs Aston Villa - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Liverpool - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 26th September

Southampton vs Wolves - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 27th September

Crystal Palace vs Brighton - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports