Liverpool vs Benfica live stream: how to watch the Champions League quarter-final online

Liverpool welcome Benfica to Anfield with a commanding 3-1 lead from the first leg of this Champions League quarter-final. Is the Reds' place in the semis a formality or can the Portuguese side cause a shock upset on Wednesday night? Make sure you know how to watch a Benfica vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere in the world.

US soccer fans can stream Liverpool vs Benfica free with the free 7-day trial of Paramount+. UK fans can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass.

If Liverpool fans are looking for a good omen concerning their Champions League chances, how about this? On both occasions when the Reds have met Benfica in the knockout stages they've gone on to win the competition. The home side are unbeaten in nine against Portuguese opposition, so a spot in at least the semis looks likely. The last team from Portugal to inflict defeat on Liverpool in the Champions League, though? Benfica in 2006.



Darwin Núñez's 49th-minute strike in the first leg wasn't just a consolation; it means Benfica now need two goals at Anfield to have any chance of even forcing extra time. History says that's a tall order – only two sides have ever won by more than a single goal at Anfield in the Champions League knockout stages, although one of them was Benfica – but a three-goal deficit would have effectively put the tie to bed already. Can the sought-after Uruguayan striker go one better on Wednesday night?

It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at Anfield on Wednesday 12th April 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Liverpool vs Benfica live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Liverpool vs Benfica free live stream

Soccer fans in the States are able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month.

Liverpool vs Benfica starts at 3pm ET on Wednesday.

Paramount Plus is only available within the US.

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires.

Watch a Liverpool vs Benfica live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Liverpool vs Benfica live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

How to use a VPN for Liverpool vs Benfica



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Champions League, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Benfica live stream.

ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

UK: Liverpool vs Benfica live stream with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK.

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired.

BT customers can upgrade their TV package to include the sports channels. You can add all of the BT Sport channels for just £15 per month.

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV for maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch Liverpool vs Benfica in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport (opens in new tab) provides live coverage of the UEFA Champions League (including Liverpool vs Benfica), Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Stan offers a 30-day free trial. After that, the sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top of the base package (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Stan app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, most smart TVs, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app.

Watch Liverpool vs Benfica live stream in Canada

Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Europa League and Premier League game – including Liverpool vs Benfica – live on DAZN (opens in new tab).

A subscription to DAZN costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

(opens in new tab) Liverpool vs Benfica: watch on DAZN ($20/m) (opens in new tab)

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Champions League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, Premier League, and more.

Champions League 2021/22 fixtures

Matches kick off at 8pm GMT (3pm ET).

Tuesday 12th April 2022 (QF second legs)

Bayern Munich v Villarreal

Real Madrid v Chelsea



Wednesday 13th April 2022 (QF second legs)



Atlético Madrid v Man City

Liverpool v Benfica



Semi final dates

Semi-final first legs: 26th/27th April 2022

Semi-final second legs: 3rd/4th May 2022

Champions League Final 2021/22

28th May 2022