Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys live stream: how to watch the 2022 Australian Open semi-final free

Ashleigh Barty faces Madison Keys in the semi-finals of the 2022 Australian Open on Thursday. With defending women's champion Naomi Osaka eliminated, world no.1 Barty is odds-on for her maiden Australian Open title but America's Keys is no stranger to semi-final pressure. Aussies can watch every Australian Open match free on 9now. Here's how to watch an Ash Barty vs Madison Keys live stream online and on TV from anywhere with a VPN.

Barty vs Keys semi-final - watch free on 9Now (may require a VPN)

Ash Barty vs Madison Keys live stream Date: Thurs 27th January 2022 Start time: TBD FREE live stream: 9Now (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK/Europe stream: Discovery+ US stream: ESPN+ | Sling (free trial)

Australia's Ash Barty demolished Jessica Pegula on Tuesday, winning 6-2 6-0, to set up a mouthwatering semi-final against the USA's Madison Keys. The dominant display saw the 25-year-old win all nine of the last games.

Barty made to the semi-finals of the Australian Open back in 2020, but her dreams of a home Grand Slam win were shattered by America's Sofia Kenin. The good news for Barty fans is that the Aussie has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Keys. Could 2022 be her time?

"I mean, I’ve grown as a person, as a player," Barty said. "I feel like I’m a more complete tennis player... I’ve obviously got a couple more years’ experience in my belt in handling different situations and being able to problem-solve out on court."

With Osaka and much-fancied No.10 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova out of the running, expect the partisan crowd at the Rod Laver Arena to go bonkers for Barty. Who will you be supporting from home?

Aussie fans can watch the 2022 Australian Open free on 9Now. Follow our guide to watch a free Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys live stream from anywhere.

Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys free live stream

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Bluetyphoon27 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=90587463)

Every match of the 2022 Australian Open – including Ash Barty vs Madison Keys – is televised on Nine and streamed live on 9now. Coverage is completely free... but only in Australia.

Going to be outside Oz? Simply use a VPN to access the free 9Now live stream from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's easy. Follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Watch an Ash Barty vs Madison Keys live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Australian Open rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it today for the tennis.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. Tennis fans may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9now.

3. Then head over to 9now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Ash Barty vs Madison Keys live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Ash Barty vs Madison Keys live stream in UK/Europe

(Image credit: Wikicommons)

Eurosport holds the rights to air the Australian Open 2022 in the UK/Europe. Every match will be live across Discovery+, the Eurosport app and Eurosport.com. Ash Barty vs Madison Keys takes place on Thursday 27th January 2022.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes: Australian Open tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more. Amazon Prime subscribers can trial Discovery+ free for 7 days.

Remember: Aussie nationals can live stream every match free of charge on 9Now and can access 9now anywhere in the world with a VPN.

2022 Australian Open | Discovery+ (£7/€7 a month)

Subscribe to Discovery+ for a month and you can watch every match of the 2022 Australian Open live, in the company of John McEnroe and Boris Becker. It's contract-free, so you can cancel anytime you like.

Ash Barty vs Madison Keys live stream in the USA

TV rights to the 2022 Australian Open are once again split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel.

ESPN has bagged the quarter-finals and semi-finals, as well as the men's and women's finals. Cord-cutters can stream all the action live on ESPN+ for $6.99 a month.

Remember: Aussie nationals can live stream every match of the 2022 Australian Open – including Barty vs Keys – free of charge on 9Now. Aussies abroad can access 9now with a VPN.

Another option is to watch ESPN on Sling Orange. Cable replacement service Sling offers new subscribers a 3-day free trial.

Ash Barty vs Madison Keys on Sling | FREE 3-day trial

Want to watch Ash Barty complete in the first tennis Grand Slam of 2022? Hurry, and you can get your first three days of Sling completely free! It's $35 a month after but there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime you like.

A third option is to subscribe to the Tennis Channel direct, which you may be able to do as part of your cable package.

Watch the 2022 Australian Open live $99.99 per year

Catch the Australian Open and stream over 4500 live and on-demand matches from over 100 ATP & WTA events, including coverage from Roland Garros too. It's not cheap but it's a great offering for those who want to watch tennis all year round.

Australian Open 2022 schedule & match times

(Image credit: AO)

Schedule is as follows:

17th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles first round

18th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles first round

19th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles second round

20th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles second round

21st January 2022 – Men's and women's singles third round

22nd January 2022 – Men's and women's singles third round

23rd January 2022 – Men's and women's singles fourth round

24th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles fourth round

25th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

26th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

27th January 2022 – Women's semi-finals

28th January 2022 – Men's semi-finals

29th January 2022 – Women's final

30th January 2022 – Men's final