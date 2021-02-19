Arsenal vs Man City live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K

Manchester City are aiming to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points on Sunday afternoon as they travel south to face Arsenal.

Though that would require results elsewhere going their way, another win against the Gunners would only strengthen City's position as favourites and ensure at least a ten-point gap with 13 games left to play.

Read on to find out how you can see the game, and much more Premier League action, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Man City live stream Kick-off: 16.30 GMT Free live stream: FuboTV free trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: Peacock TV AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Arsenal won't be rolling over to offer their opponents an 11th straight win of the calendar year, though. Despite finding themselves in 10th position going into the weekend, Mikel Arteta's side could close the gap on the top four to only five points with a win.

That task will be made even harder if Ilkay Gundogan makes his expected return from injury for the visitors, however, adding to Kevin De Bruyne who came off the bench in City's win over Everton on Wednesday night.

For the neutral, though, it all makes for an enticing encounter that could play a huge part in this season's title race.

It's a 4.30pm GMT (11.30am ET) kick-off at the Emirates. Read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Man City live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Man City and more for $4.99 per month

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League rights in the US belong to NBC and Peacock TV who will host over 175 of the 380 Premier League matches in 2020/21. That include's Sunday afternoon's match between Arsenal and City.

You watch the Arsenal vs City live stream and a host of other Premier League games with a Peacock TV Premier League Pass for just $4.99 per month! It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

Premier League season pass $4.99/month with Peacock TV

Watch over 175 Premier League games live and full replays of the rest of the EPL 2020/21 matches. The subscription also includes to thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport.

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV EPL streams through your web browser.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Arsenal vs Man City live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Arsenal vs Man City.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, the USA. Then navigate to FuboTV.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on FuboTV and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Premier League & Champions League for AU$14.99/mo

Lucky football fans in Australia can watch every single minute of every single Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League football fixture live on TV and a host of other smart devices through Optus. All it costs is AU$14.99 per month or a bargain price AU$68 for a 6 month season pass.

Any subscribers travelling outside of Australia should remember to use a VPN to make sure they can watch those football live streams wherever they are.

Optus Sport PL football AU$68 (£39/$53) for 6 months

Catch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and more on Optus. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch Arsenal vs Man City in 4K

Arsenal vs Man City will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in HD, and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K on Sunday afternoon.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£34). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

The ultimate guide to the best Now TV deals and free passes

Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Brad Tutterow: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kevin_de_Bruyne_(36243870980).jpg)

All kick-off times are in GMT

Friday 19 February

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United – 8.00pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Saturday 20 February

Southampton vs Chelsea – 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion – 3.00pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Liverpool vs Everton – 5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Fulham vs Sheffield United – 8.00pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 21 February

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur – 12.00pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Aston Villa vs Leicester City – 2.05pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Arsenal vs Manchester City – 4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Manchester United vs Newcastle United – 7.00pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Monday 22 February

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace – 8.00pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tuesday 23 February

Leeds United vs Southampton – 6.00pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD