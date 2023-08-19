Wales vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up online

Watch a Wales vs South Africa live stream

The Rugby World Cup warm-up matches – aka the Summer Nations Series - are available to watch on Prime Video (30-day free trial) in the UK. Full details on how to watch a Wales vs South Africa live stream from anywhere with a VPN just below.

What time is kick off? Wales vs South Africa kick-off is at 3.15pm BST time in England on Saturday, 19th August, making it a 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT start time in the US and an 12.15pm AEST start in Australia on Sunday, 20th August.

Wales vs South Africa preview

Wales wrap up their World Cup preparations this Saturday when they welcome South Africa to the Principality Stadium. Warren Gatland’s team have had mixed results in recent weeks, securing a surprise 20-9 win over England in Cardiff two weeks ago before falling to a narrow 19-17 defeat at Twickenham last weekend.

After a turbulent 12 months, there have been plenty of positives in the displays against England. Veteran fly-half Dan Biggar impressed off the bench in both games, while centre Joe Roberts looked at home on the international stage and full-back Liam Williams showed his undoubted skill in his first game for five months.

Wales are making 13 changes from the side that lost to England as Gatland gives his players one last chance to impress before naming his 33-man World Cup squad on Monday, 21st August. South Africa will certainly provide a stern test, with the Springboks recently finishing second in the Rugby Championships and picking an experienced team for the clash in Cardiff.

World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi is back after a knee injury, while prop Ox Nche is set for his first Test appearance of the year and scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse returns to the team as coach Rassie Erasmus makes 11 changes to the side that beat Argentina earlier this month.

Recent history suggests it could be a close encounter at the Principality, with nine of the last 12 games between the two teams being decided by fewer than seven points. The Springboks did win two of their three matches against Wales last year, however, the touring side secured a first-ever win on South African soil thanks to a last-minute try from Josh Adams.

Make sure you know how to watch Saturday’s Wales vs South Africa live stream from anywhere with a VPN below.

Wales vs South Africa line-ups

Wales XV: L Williams; Cuthbert, Grady, J Williams, Dyer; Biggar, Hardy; Domachowski, Dee, Assiratti, Carter, Rowlands, Lydiate, Morgan (capt), Wainwright.(Replacements: Parry, N Smith, H Thomas, Teddy Williams, Basham, Tomos Williams, Llewellyn, C Evans).

South Africa XV: le Roux; Moodie, Kriel, de Allende, Kolbe; Libbok, Hendrikse; Kitshoff, Marx, Malherbe, Kleyn, Snyman, Kolisi (capt), du Toit, Wiese. (Replacements: Mbonambi, Nche, Koch, Mostert, van Staden, Vermeulen, Williams, Willemse).

How to watch Wales vs South Africa: live stream in England

Viewers in England can watch all of the Summer Nations Series, including this game on Amazon Prime Video. Membership starts at £5.99 a month. It also offers a free 30-day trial of its full £8.99 a month package.

Kick-off for this fixture is at 3.15pm on Saturday, 19th August 2023.

Currently away from England? Watch Amazon Prime Video from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

If you've never used a VPN before, follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch a Wales vs South Africa live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now, you might not be able to watch the Summer Nations Series as you would if you were at home, as the service will detect your location based on your IP address, and may automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for a Wales vs South Africa live stream

Using a VPN to stream TV from abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Summer Nations Series, you could choose 'England' for Amazon Prime Video.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video on your browser or device and watch the Wales vs South Africa live stream!

You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Australia: Watch an Wales vs South Africa live stream

Rugby fans in Australia can watch every game of the Summer Nations Series, including Wales vs South Africa, on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial

Kick-off for Wales vs South Africa in Australia is at 12.15am on 20th August.

USA: Watch a Wales vs South Africa live stream

In the US, rugby fans can watch every game of the 2023 Summer Nations Series, including Wales vs South Africa, on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you already use FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Summer Internationals live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Kick-off for this game in the States is at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT.

New Zealand: Watch a Wales vs South Africa live stream

Sky Sport in New Zealand is the home of the Summer Nations Series for the Kiwis. You'll find all the games there, including Wales vs South Africa.

Kick-off for Kiwis for this fixture is at 2.15am NZST on 13th August.

If you don't already have Sky Sport as part of your TV package, you can subscribe to the Sky Sport Now streaming platform on a more temporary basis. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. There's also a 7-day free trial to use before you commit as well.

South Africa: Watch a Wales vs South Africa live stream

(Image credit: SuperSport)

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the Summer Nations Series, with the network showing every game, including Wales vs South Africa.

Kick-off in South Africa for this fixture is at 4.15pm SAST.

Subscribers can also watch matches via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Wales vs South Africa odds

Wales (1/10) are slight favourites to win the match – but it's sure to be a close encounter, and could even end in a draw (33/1).