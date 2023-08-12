England vs Wales live stream — how to watch today's Rugby World Cup warm-up for free

Watch an England vs Wales live stream

The Rugby World Cup warm-up matches, also known as the Summer Nations Series, are all available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Full details on how to watch today's England vs Wales live stream wherever you are, are just below. Don't forget to use a VPN to tune into your usual stream from anywhere.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST time in England on Saturday, 12th August, making it a 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT start time in the US and a 2.30am AEST start in Australia on 13th August.

England vs Wales: preview

England face Wales today for the second successive weekend after falling to a 20-9 defeat last Saturday at the Principality Stadium. Warren Gatland’s side overwhelmed their opponents in Cardiff thanks to tries from Gareth Davies and George North, while Leigh Halfpenny kicked 10 points on his 100th appearance for Wales.

Wales will now travel to Twickenham full of confidence and hoping to gain a first victory at the stadium since 2015 when they knocked England out of the World Cup.

The victory came at just the right time for Wales who have endured a turbulent last 12 months in which they lost nine out of 12 games and lost the experienced Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones, Rhys Webb and Ken Owens. However, with Gatland back at the helm, there is renewed hope ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

For England, the second of four summer internationals provides them with a chance to gain revenge over Wales and rediscover their cutting edge after a wasteful display in Cardiff.

Coach Steve Borthwick has already named his 33-man squad for the World Cup, which gets underway on 8th September, and will be looking for his players to convert pressure into tries and cut out the defensive lapses.

Line ups:

England XV: Steward; Arundell, Marchant, Lawrence, Daly; Farrell (c), Van Poortvliet; Marler, George, Stuart, Itoje, Martin, Lawes, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, Genge, Cole, Hill, Willis, Youngs, Ford, Malins.

Wales XV: L Williams; Adams, Roberts, Tompkins, Rogers; O Williams, T Williams; G Thomas, Lake (c), Francis, Beard, R Davies, Lydiate, Reffell, Plumtree.

Replacements: Parry, Mathias, Lewis, Tshiunza, Basham, Hardy, Biggar, K Williams.

Make sure you know how to watch today's England vs Wales live stream from anywhere with our guide below.

How to watch England vs Wales: live stream in England

Viewers in England can watch all of the Summer Nations Series, including this game on Amazon Prime Video. Membership starts at £5.99 a month. It also offers a free 30-day trial of its full £8.99 a month package.

Kick-off for this fixture is at 5.30pm on Saturday.

Currently away from England? Watch Amazon Prime Video from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

If you've never used a VPN before, follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch an England vs Wales live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now, you might not be able to watch the Summer Nations Series as you would if you were at home, as the service will detect your location based on your IP address, and may automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for an England vs Wales live stream

Using a VPN to stream TV from abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Summer Nations Series, you could choose 'England' for Amazon Prime Video.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video on your browser or device and watch the England vs Wales live stream!

You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Australia: Watch an England vs Wales live stream

Rugby fans in Australia can watch every game of the Summer Nations Series, including England vs Wales, on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Kick-off for England vs Wales in Australia is at 2.30am on 13th August.

USA: Watch an England vs Wales live stream

In the US, rugby fans can watch every game of the 2023 Summer Nations Series, including England vs Wales, on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you already use FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Summer Internationals live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Kick-off for this game in the States is at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT.

New Zealand: Watch an England vs Wales live stream

Sky Sport in New Zealand is the home of the Summer Nations Series for the Kiwis. You'll find all the games there, including England vs Wales.

Kick-off for Kiwis for this fixture is at 4.30am NZST on 13th August.

If you don't already have Sky Sport as part of your TV package, you can subscribe to the Sky Sport Now streaming platform on a more temporary basis. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. There's also a 7-day free trial to use before you commit as well.

South Africa: Watch an England vs Wales live stream

(Image credit: SuperSport)

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the Summer Nations Series, with the network showing every game, including England vs Wales.

Kick-off in South Africa for this fixture is at 6.30pm SAST.

Subscribers can also watch matches via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.