Criterium du Dauphine live stream 2023: how to watch the cycling race for free

You can watch a Criterium du Dauphine live stream for free on SBS On Demand in Australia. Rai Play in Italy, Sporza in Belgium, Teledeporte in Spain, and France 3 in France are also offering free live coverage of the race. Use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere in the world, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch a free Criterium du Dauphine live stream from anywhere just below.

2023 Criterium du Dauphine preview

For eight days, the sleepy Dauphine region of south-east France becomes the cycling centre of the world, as some of the world's finest competitors get their riding muscles in shape for La Grande Boucle next month.

But the Criterium du Dauphine is more than just a training exercise. It's a prestigious event in its own right, and Jumbo-Visma is going all-out for back-to-back wins. Reigning Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard played a supporting act a year ago, helping Primoz Roglic to the title.

However, with Roglic having earned himself a rest by winning the Giro, Vingegaard is Jumbo-Visma's leading man this time out, and his main competition is likely to come from Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ).

The race organisers clearly have a twisted sense of humour, having chosen to lure the riders into a false sense of security with four hilly legs and an ITT to begin with, before a triple-header of brutal mountainous stages.

The Col de la Croix de Fer finish on Stage 7 is the highest point of the race, while the peloton has to come through six categorised climbs on the final day.

You can take a look at the full Criterium du Dauphine 2023 route below and all the stage start times too.

Criterium du Dauphine free live streams

Lucky cycling fans in Australia, Italy, Belgium, Spain and France can watch Criterium du Dauphine for free:

Watch a Criterium du Dauphine live stream from anywhere

Most live sports coverage is location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any Criterium du Dauphine live stream – including those free options.

How to use a VPN for any Criterium du Dauphine live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend for smooth, speedy video streaming.

2. Open the VPN app and choose your location. For Criterium du Dauphine, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to unblock SBS On Demand.

3. Then head over to SBS On Demand on your browser or device and enjoy the free Criterium du Dauphine live stream.

Watch Criterium du Dauphine live stream in the UK

The 2023 Criterium du Dauphine is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, and includes French Open tennis, Grand Tour cycling, major snooker and much more besides.

If you only care about cycling, you can also live stream Criterium du Dauphine on GCN+, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events.

Watch a Criterium du Dauphine live stream in the USA

The 2023 Criterium du Dauphine is available to watch in the US via Peacock TV, which is live streaming every stage. Stage 1 and Stage 8 are also being shown on CNBC.

Peacock currently starts at $4.99 a month for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including every big WWE event and Premiership Rugby. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

CNBC, meanwhile, is available through FuboTV, which offers more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial.

As well as being able to watch the cycling, you'll also be able to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB and more without a pricey cable subscription.

Watch Criterium du Dauphine: live stream in Canada

FloBikes, a platform dedicated to cycling streams, is the place to watch live Criterium du Dauphine coverage in Canada.

A FloBikes subscription costs from US$12.50 per month or US$150 for the year, and includes the Tour de France, Vuelta a Espana and other top UCI events.

2023 Criterium du Dauphine route

(Image credit: Criterium du Dauphine)

Criterium du Dauphine 2023 stages and start times

(All times BST)

Stage 1 – Sun 04/06, Chambon-sur-Lac–Chambon-sur-Lac (158km) – 12pm

Stage 2 – Mon 05/06, Brassac-les-Mines–La Chaise-Dieu (167.5km) – 11.30am

Stage 3 – Tue 06/06, Monistrol-sur-Loire–Le Coteau (194.5km) – 11am

Stage 4 – Wed 07/06, Cours–Belmont-de-la-Loire (31.1km ITT) – 12.30pm

Stage 5 – Thu 08/06, Cormoranche-sur-Saone–Salins-les-Bains (191.5km) – 10.45am

Stage 6 – Fri 09/06, Nantua–Crest-Voland (170.5km) – 11.10am

Stage 7 – Sat 10/06, Porte-de-Savoie–Col de la Croix de Fer (148km) – 9.20am

Stage 8 – Sat 11/06, Le Pont-de-Claix–Grenoble (153km) – 9.10am