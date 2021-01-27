Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch in 4K

The last time Liverpool and Tottenham met they were first and second in the Premier League but three months is a long time in any sport. Now languishing in fifth and sixth, both sides will be looking for maximum points to get back into contention. Make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream, and in 4K, wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream Kick-off: 20.00 GMT, 28th January Free live stream: FuboTV free trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free 4K TV channel: BT Sport Ultimate US stream: NBCSN Live

The Manchester clubs will be in danger of running away with the season if Spurs and Liverpool can't sort out their form. Liverpool seem in worse shape judging by recent records with an exit in the cup and no wins in their last five EPL encounters but their history against the North Londoners is good. The Reds are unbeaten over their last six match-ups with five of them wins.

Jurgen Klopp remains without his two biggest leaders, though. Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk are just the kind of characters a manger looks to when the chips are down. All the same the squad will have taken some heart from finding their shooting boots again during their FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

Liverpool's continuing lack of a full-time centre back pairing continues to be a headache. Fabinho and Joel Matip are the likely candidates. Expect the attack to be familiar but will there still be places for Wijnaldum and Shaqiri in a midfield three?

Jose Mourinho confirmed that Ben Davies has picked up a calf injury from Tottenham's FA Cup game against Wycombe on Monday night. Otherwise, the Spurs boss didn't have to hand too much game time to his first-teamers in order to best the Chairboys. Expect a near full-strength side.

Kick-off is on Thursday night at 20.00 GMT (15.00 ET). Read on to find out how to watch a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are.

Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream in the US

NBC is the rights holder for Tottenham vs Liverpool in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV which is s currently offering US-based users a free trial.

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool with FuboTV FREE trial

Cut your cable and try out FuboTV's streaming access to over 161 different sports and entertainment channels, including 4K coverage. Sports include NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, Premier League football and much more.View Deal

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to FuboTV, you won't be able to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool when outside the US without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, the USA. Then navigate to the FuboTV online player.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on FuboTV and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in 4K

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show Tottenham vs Liverpool in the UK belong to BT Sport and this Premier League fixture has been chosen for 4K coverage on BT Sport Ultimate.

You can add the BT Sport channels to your current BT TV subscription or sign-up and this Premier League fixture has been chosen for 4K coverage on BT Sport Ultimate and other sports in HD and 4K.

Add all BT Sport channels to BT TV from £15/month

All four BT Sport channels can be yours for just £15 per month if you're already a BT TV customer. Other sports packages are also available and all currently feature a half-price deal on the first three months of the 24-month contract.

Sky TV and Virgin Media customers can also add the BT Sport channels to their subscription and enjoy all the remaining BT football games live for the rest of the season.

BT Sport on Sky TV for £30 per month

You can add the four main BT Sport channels to your Sky TV package as a one-month rolling contract. There's no access to the 4K service but you can still enjoy the football in Full HD.

BT Sport on Virgin Media from £18 per month

Add all five BT Sport channels to your Virgin Media subscription including access to the 4K UHD experience. If you log into your Virgin Media account, you may also find that there are special offers available to you which could reduce the price even further.

All of the packages also grant access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.