Premier League live stream: how to watch the final day wherever you are

The Premier League has reached its final day and, though the champions have already been crowned, there is plenty still to be decided at both ends of the table on Sunday.

With title winners Liverpool and – thanks to their European ban being overturned – Manchester City having already confirmed their participation in next season's UEFA Champions League, it remains to be seen who will take the final two places.

It could be any two of Manchester United, Chelsea or Leicester City, and all three have devilishly difficult fixtures to round off the season.

It's a straight shoot-out in Sunday's biggest fixture, when Leicester host United. A win for either side in that one will guarantee a spot in the top four, while a draw would also be enough for the visitors. In fact, if Chelsea lose at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the same time, a draw would also be enough for Leicester – and United could lose and still finish fourth.

That isn't beyond the realms of possibility, with Wolves going to Stamford Bridge still needing to better Tottenham Hotspur's result at Crystal Palace in order to ensure their place in next season's UEFA Europa League.

And there's another three-way race at the bottom of the league, with Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth all scrapping to avoid relegation. Only one can stay up and, though each face trips to mid-table sides with little to play for, it is Villa who start the day outside the bottom three and with the best chance of winning at West Ham United.

Watford, who bafflingly sacked manager Nigel Pearson with two games to go, make the short trip to Arsenal – who they will be hoping rest players ahead of an FA Cup final appearance – while Bournemouth need to beat Everton at Goodison Park and hope both their rivals lose to overturn a three-point disadvantage.

And although it is being played behind closed doors, every remaining match is going to be shown live on TV in the UK and around the world.

Seven of Sunday's fixtures will be shown across Sky Sports channels, with Man City vs Norwich City on Sky One and free to air on Pick TV. BT Sport will show Villa's crunch tie at West Ham as well as Liverpool's trip to Newcastle United.

Those in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute live for just $9.99! (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.)

It's all heading for an unmissable end to the season in the Premier League. And whether you want to watch online, on TV, on your smartphone or tablet, or to listen on the radio, whether you're after live football or just the goals and highlights – we've got you covered.

Watch live Premier League matches for free in the UK

Sky Sports vowed to make 25 of its 64 post-restart matches free to air on its Pick TV channel, and one of those will be on Sunday when Manchester City host relegated Norwich.

You'll have to pay if you want to see the rest, but those without a Sky subscription can see any of the service's seven other matches with a Now TV day pass, or the two games on BT Sport with their contract-free monthly pass.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch the football for free when available and by subscribing to BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Sky Sport as desired.

Watch all live Premier League matches for $9.99

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN. You can watch all the remaining games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99! It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

Watch live Premier League restart matches for free from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've paid for access to one of the Premier League packages above, trying to access streams from outside that territory, if you're stuck abroad, is a problem. These services know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of one of these countries.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as £2.29 per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Premier League football here.

If you're more interested in watching football online, there are a number of avenues to explore.

The BT Sport app (Android, iOS and Windows 10) features live streaming and On Demand content, and you can watch all of BT Sport online. An active BT Sport subscription and a BT ID is required. BT TV customers can also stream via Chromecast from their TV to a mobile device

For Sky games, the Sky Go app is available at no extra cost to Sky customers. Matches can be streamed through compatible Android, iOS and Kindle Fire devices as long as you subscribe to the relevant package.

For those who don't want a Sky subscription, there's Now TV, which offers a Sky Sports Day Pass (£9.99), Week Pass (£14.99) and Month Pass (£33.99 per month).

The Now TV app is available on the Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PlayStation 4 game consoles. It's also available on YouView, Roku boxes and its streaming stick, EE TV and Apple TV, LG Smart TVs and Blu-ray players, and Google Chromecast.

Alternatively, you can invest in the Now TV Smart box, which is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Watch Premier League on mobile

EE pay-monthly customers with a 4G handset, tablet or SIM-only phone plan can get BT Sport free for three months, then either cancel or pay £15 per month to continue. Customers are also able to cast to a TV, and any data used while watching will be covered in the plan.

The app is available on Android, iOS and Windows 10 devices, though not all features are currently available on the Windows app.

Vodafone offers Sky Sports Mobile TV when you buy a Red Entertainment plan, which gives those on eligible 24-month contracts and 12-month SIM only deals the option to subscribe to Sky Sports Mobile TV (or Now TV or Spotify) at no additional cost.

It's available on iPhone and selected Android devices. Once the term finishes, you'll have to pay £5.99 per month for the package.

Sky's coverage consists of Sky Go and Sky Sports for iPad apps. The apps allows subscribers to stream the Sky Sports channels to their iPad, and Sky also offers interactive experiences.

There's also the Live Football Score Centre app, which keeps track of all the latest scores and news, as well as match highlights. A new deal gives Sky access to clips of all 380 matches.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being heard over the season.

The Beeb won four of the seven available packages, giving them first pick of Saturday 3pm kick-offs, both Sunday games and a selection on Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings.

And you don't have to own a radio to listen to 5 Live. It can be heard on the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. Its current deal comprises exclusive rights to Saturday lunch and tea-time kick-offs, as well as gaining second pick from any game with a traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match of the Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match of the Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match of the Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match of the Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match of the Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match of the Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

Premier League fixtures

Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Sunday 26 July

All games kick off at 4pm BST

Arsenal v Watford – Sky Sports Football

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion – Sky Sports Arena

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Sky Sports Premier League

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur – Sky Sports Action

Everton v Bournemouth – Sky Sports Golf

Leicester City v Manchester United – Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester City v Norwich City – Sky One / Pick FREE TO AIR

Newcastle United v Liverpool – BT Sport (tbc)

Southampton v Sheffield United – Sky Sports Mix

West Ham United v Aston Villa – BT Sport (tbc)

Kick-off is here…

Phew. Got all that? You'll be able to keep up with Premier League football on TV, online, on your mobile or on the radio, wherever you are.

And even if you miss live matches, you can catch up later. With Twitter gaining access to Premier League clips and Sky's near-live football clips, you won't miss a single piece of action from the 2019/20 Premier League season.